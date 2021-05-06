Larger gathering sizes and expanded capacity at businesses are on the way.
Illinois will progress to the Bridge Phase of the state’s Restore Illinois plan starting May 14, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
And that’s not all: Pritzker said the state could move to the full reopening phase five as soon as June 11, barring any significant reversals in important COVID-19 indicators.
The governor's announcement came as Illinois continues to outpace national vaccination rates and COVID-19 stabilizes across the state.
COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 15 Thursday, out of 11,761 new tests reported in the past day.
Of 20,428 total cases to date, 383 are active -- 22 fewer than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Also down was the number of close contacts being quarantined -- 481 -- a reduction of 23 in the past day.