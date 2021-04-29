THURSDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Champaign County's fully vaccinated count surpasses 70,000; UI to drop testing requirement for those vaccinated
Of 13,900 new tests, 23 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,199.
Active cases were down for the fifth time in six days — by 17, to 430. Hospitalizations rose for a second straight day — by four, to 18.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 97 active (down 8)
- 61821/Champaign: 74 active (down 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 54 active (down 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 46 active (up 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 36 active (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 35 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 30 active (up 5)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (up 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 7 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down 1)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,026 cases (up 3)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,155 cases (up 6)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,494 cases (up 3)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,092 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,738 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,327 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,322 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 567 cases (unchanged)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 18 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,295,328 tests
- 20,199 confirmed cases
- 430 active cases
- 19,625 recovered cases
- 144 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 496 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,391 close contacts quarantined
- 3,274 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 3.6 percent after new data from April 26 (780 tests, 31 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.4 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie County: 2.5 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois County: 2.8 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt County: 2.8 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 2.8 percent (—)
- Champaign County: 3.6 percent (—)
- Ford County: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 4.7 percent (-0.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 8 new cases, seven-day rate drops to 0.12%
Five new cases emerged from 6,583 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.14 to 0.12 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,706.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 64 positive tests — 30 involving undergrads, 20 faculty/staff members, three grad students and 11 classified as "other."