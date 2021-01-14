Its seven-day positivity rate fell for a fourth straight day but Region 6's hospitalization count held at 183 Thursday, unchanged from a day prior.
That will likely keep the area that covers East Central Illinois from moving out of the Tier 3 mitigation phase Friday, the first day regions will be allowed to do so, according to the timeline laid out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
To advance, regions must meet state-set targets in four metrics, including declines in hospitalizations for seven of 10 days. Now at five of 10, Region 6 could still hit that target as early as Saturday.
All 11 regions statewide have been under Tier 3 mitigations since Nov. 20; like Tier 3, the next phase — Tier 2 — includes a ban on indoor dining but does relax some current retail restrictions.
Here are the four metrics regions must hit to advance, and a look at where Region 6 stands as of Thursday:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF THURSDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's now been under the 12 percent threshold for 36 days in a row, according to IDPH data, and hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10.
Equally encouraging: The region's seven-day rate has dropped in each of the past four days, falling Thursday from 8.9 to 8.3 percent.
2. Greater than 20 percent available medical/surgical hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF THURSDAY: Region 6 meets this standard, with four straight days over the 20 percent threshold. On Thursday, it fell from 25.7 to 23.2 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF THURSDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 215 consecutive days. The number fell Tuesday from 34.2 to 32.1 percent.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF THURSDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard but is heading in the right direction after four straight days without an increase.
It's now had declines in five of the past 10 days, a period that began after Jan. 3, when there were 186 patients hospitalized.
- Jan. 4: 189 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 5: 190 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 6: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 7: 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 13: 183 patients (NO CHANGE)
As for the seven-day positivity rate, the metrics the state uses cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Jan. 11).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.4 percent, down from 5.6 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11: 8.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 17.6 percent (-2.2)
- Effingham: 15.4 percent (+0.2)
- Jasper: 14.5 percent (-2.4)
- Clark: 13.0 percent (-3.3)
- DeWitt: 12.8 percent (-0.9)
- Shelby: 12.7 percent (+0.5)
- Richland: 11.9 percent (-1.1)
- Douglas: 10.5 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 9.4 percent (—)
- Fayette: 9.1 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 8.7 percent (-0.7)
- Clay: 8.5 percent (-1.3)
- Ford: 8.1 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie: 7.9 percent (+0.7)
- Macon: 7.8 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 6.6 percent (-0.6)
- Piatt: 6.5 percent (-0.5)
- Coles: 6.4 percent (-1.5)
- Lawrence: 5.8 percent (—)
- Crawford: 4.4 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 3.8 percent (—)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.4 percent, down from 2.5 percent from the day prior.
CARLE: 78 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 17 in Bloomington
Fifteen of the 78 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 102 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 17 COVID patients (three in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three (none in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two COVID patients, neither of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 1,025 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 221 hospitalized patients have died.