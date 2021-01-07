The latest on the ongoing saga of Lil Buford's, from our Deb Pressey:
A Tolono bar and grill is, again, being ordered to remain closed as long it doesn’t have a valid health permit.
Judge Ben Dyer issued a preliminary injunction against Lil Buford’s (102 N. Long St., Tolono) on Thursday, extending the same prohibition that was in a temporary restraining order he issued Dec. 31.
The Champaign County Public Health Department suspended Lil Buford's health permit Dec. 17 after it continued serving indoors in defiance of a state COVID-19 mitigation ban.
Dyer said county ordinance clearly forbids a food establishment to operate without a valid health permit and county officials have clearly shown Lil Buford’s has continued to operate without a valid health permit.
A petition filed by the county state’s attorney’s office asking Dyer to find Jeff Buckler doing business as Lil Buford’s in contempt of the Dec. 31 court order by remaining open without a valid health permit is still pending and will be heard at a later date.
In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois is heart-wrenching.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 7, 2021
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate up for fourth straight day
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose for a fourth straight day Thursday, reaching its highest point since Dec. 10.
The increase was only slight, 9.4 to 9.5 percent, but comes at a time when metrics matter: For current mitigation measures to be relaxed as soon as Jan. 15, the region must hit state-set targets in four criteria:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
As of now: Region 6 meets this standard — it's had 29 days in a row under the 12 percent threshold, according to IDPH data. In fact, it hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10, though at 9.5 percent, it's creeping closer to that mark.
2-3. Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit AND hospital bed availability.
As of now: Region 6 meets this standard, with current percentages of 29.4 percent for ICU beds and 22.1 percent for hospital beds. It's been over the 20 percent threshold for 11 straight days.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
As of now: Region 6 falls short of this standard, with three days of decreases and seven of increases, according to the latest IDPH data.
The daily totals:
- Dec. 27: 176 patients
- Dec. 28: 175 patients
- Dec. 29: 179 patients
- Dec. 30: 181 patients
- Dec. 31: 179 patients
- Jan. 1: 180 patients
- Jan. 2: 184 patients
- Jan. 3: 186 patients
- Jan. 4: 189 patients
- Jan. 5: 190 patients
- Jan. 6: 189 patients
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Jan. 4).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.8 percent, down from 7.1 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 31: 8.9 percent
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- DeWitt: 18.3 percent (+3.1)
- Clark: 17.9 percent (-3.2)
- Cumberland: 17.4 percent (+3.2)
- Jasper: 16.5 percent (+4.0)
- Clay: 15.8 percent (-1.5)
- Effingham: 15.5 percent (-0.2)
- Richland: 15.3 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 11.2 percent (+0.3)
- Douglas: 10.9 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 10.6 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 10.2 percent (+0.7)
- Shelby: 9.6 percent (-1.5)
- Ford: 9.2 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 8.7 percent (+0.6)
- Moultrie: 8.1 percent (-0.7)
- Iroquois: 7.8 percent (+1.0)
- Champaign: 7.6 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 7.1 percent (-0.7)
- Macon: 6.8 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 6.4 percent (+0.3)
- Crawford: 6.3 percent (+0.6)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 3.2 percent, down from 3.6 percent the day prior.
URBANA: Some jury trials to resume in March
Our Mary Schenk reports:
Champaign County Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum has decided to resume some jury trials in March after suspending them in mid-December in anticipation of a spike in COVID cases.
To avoid a backlog in the number of defendants wanting their felony charges heard by jurors, it has been decided to resume trials in only two courtrooms beginning March 1, Rosenbaum announced Wednesday.
The courthouse in Urbana has remained open for other types of legal business, weddings and adoptions.
CARLE: 66 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 17 in Bloomington
Fourteen of the 66 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 100 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 17 COVID-19-positive patients (two in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had nine (two in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center each had four COVID patients, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 947 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 206 hospitalized patients have died.
Building on guidance by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), IDPH and Governor JB Pritzker announced guidelines for the next stage of COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Illinois - Phase 1B. Learn more: https://t.co/5ktpbQWWle pic.twitter.com/u7hE0ElZq8— IDPH (@IDPH) January 6, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Two deaths, 23 residents hospitalized
For the second time in three days, Champaign County reported two more lives lost to COVID-19, bringing its pandemic total to 92.
C-U Public Health also reported a daily increase of four in COVID-positive residents hospitalized, with the number jumping from 19 to 23.
Meanwhile, the county's confirmed case count grew by 122 Wednesday, to 14,349.
Active cases were up by 53, to 768. Recovered rose by 67, to 13,489.
The C-U Public Health District is monitoring 1,095 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 161 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 127 active (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 90 active (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 89 active (up 15)
- 61820/Champaign: 82 active (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 77 active (down four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 74 active (down five)
- 61801/Urbana: 72 active (up 11)
- 61874/Savoy: 29 active (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 22 active (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 19 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 14 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 8 active (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (up two)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (up five)
- 61875/Seymour: 5 active (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 4 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,282,442 tests
- 14,349 confirmed cases
- 92 fatalities
- 23 county residents hospitalized
- 18,953 close contacts quarantined
- 2,128 close contacts that became positive
STATE: As Illinois passes 1 million cases, Pritzker urges residents to get vaccine 'when it’s your turn in line'
Illinois is the fifth state to amass more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, joining California, Texas, Florida and New York.
Of 105,518 new tests, 8,757 came back positive statewide Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. That brings the state total to 1,008,045.
“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Thursday. “As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation — with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday — it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates and save lives.
"Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time — let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 8.4 to 8.5 percent.
IDPH on Thursday also reported 177 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 17,272:
- Adams County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Bureau County: 1 male 60s
- Christian County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Clay County: 1 female 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100-plus
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Fulton County: 1 male 30s
- Grundy County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Hancock County: 1 male 50s
- Hardin County: 1 male 60s
- Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Jersey County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Piatt County: 1 female 60s
- Randolph County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 female 70s 1 male 70s
- Woodford County1 male 80s
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: 21 cases in Clinton, eight in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A woman in her 90s is the ninth COVID-related death for Piatt County. The fatality was reported on Thursday.
Fourteen new positive tests were reported Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic in Piatt County to 1,137 cases.
DeWitt County recorded 28 new cases over the two-day period, including 21 in Clinton. DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said that outbreak came from a few sources.
“People gathering for the holidays would be appearing as cases now. There was an outbreak affiliated with a local bank, and there are some bars and restaurants who have not complied with local restrictions,” Remmert said.
DeWitt County has had 1,028 cases this year, including 19 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY, 28 NEW CASES
- Clinton, 21
- Farmer City, 4
- Waynesville, 1
- Wapella, 1
- Weldon, 1
PIATT COUNTY, 14 NEW CASES
- Monticello, 8
- Bement, 2
- Cerro Gordo, 3
- Hammond, 1
VERMILION COUNTY: Hospitalizations down by 10, cases up by 79
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 79 Thursday, to 6,393.
With 34 other residents released from isolation, the county's active case count stands at 661. Those include positive tests at the Danville Correctional Center, where active cases on Thursday dropped by 13 among inmates (to 265) and four among staff (to 17).
Thirty-one COVID-19-positive county residents are hospitalized, down 10 from the day before.
The new cases by age:
- Four residents in their 80s
- Eight in their 70s
- Six in their 60s
- Eight in their 50s
- 19 in their 40s
- Nine in their 30s
- Five in their 20s
- Eight teens
- Eight grade-school-aged children
- Two toddlers
- Two infants
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 13 new cases, 2,012 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by 13 Thursday, to 2,012.
The county health department is monitoring 258 active and close-contact cases.
The new cases by age:
- An 8-year-old boy
- An 11-year-old girl
- Two teens, aged 17 and 19
- A woman and man in their 20s
- Three women and one man in their 30s
- Two women in their 50s
- One woman in her 60s
FORD COUNTY: 12 new cases, 1,321 total
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County rose by 12 Thursday, to 1,321.
Of those, 776 are classified as confirmed and 545 are probable.
The county's COVID death total remained 39.