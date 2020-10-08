Champaign County has lost two more residents to COVID-19, its sixth and seventh coronavirus-related deaths in the past nine days.
A man in his 30s and woman in her 90s — both with underlying health conditions — became the 26th and 27th county residents to die of COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Thursday.
All seven deaths the past two weeks involved residents with underlying health conditions, Pryde said. Six involved people in their 80s or 90s.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note from Thursday:
— The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.6 percent to 0.5 after 5,506 new tests produced 32 new cases.
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained two.
— Recovered cases now outnumber active ones, 4,744 to 332.
— New metrics on CUPHD’s coronavirus dashboard show that there have been 7,511 close contacts who’ve quarantined throughout the pandemic. Of those, 1,047 are currently in quarantine.
— Another new metric: close contacts that became positive (798).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 156 active (down 14 from Wednesday), 2,410 total
- 61821/Champaign: 39 active (up four from Wednesday), 484 total
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active (down two from Wednesday), 475 total
- 61822/Champaign: 25 active (down four from Wednesday), 366 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (down two from Wednesday), 187 total
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (up one from Wednesday), 71 total
- 61802/Urbana: 12 active (up one from Wednesday), 352 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 323 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (up one from Wednesday), 101 total
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one from Wednesday), 129 total
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 15 total
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 26 total
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 38 total
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 26 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 17 total
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 13 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals: 590,847 tests, 5,103 confirmed cases and 27 fatalities.
VERMILION COUNTY: Westville High, Bismarck-Henning schools to go remote for two weeks
Two Vermilion County high schools — Westville and Bismarck-Henning — are shifting to all-remote learning for two weeks, district officials said.
Both the Bismarck-Henning district and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School will reopen for in-person learning on Oct. 26, Superintendent Scott Watson announced in a letter to parents Thursday:
"Unfortunately, we have had a few more positive COVID-19 test results in the district. We also have a large number of students in quarantine for close contact. I conferred with the Vermilion County Health Department this morning and the consensus is that we needed to shut down both districts (Bismarck-Henning CUSD #1 & Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School) for 14 days and go remote learning during the closure," Watson wrote.
"The full closure will begin tomorrow and we will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, October 26th. This will hopefully give things a chance to settle down before we students return. This definitely is not the news I was wanting to share. I do believe the district has done everything it can do in order to offer in-person learning but we cannot control what happens once students leave.
"Please continue to work hard to keep your children safe and healthy as we will certainly get through this. As we have done since day one, we will continue to work with the Vermilion County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health to strictly follow their guidelines pertaining to public schools."