A man in his 50s who’d been hospitalized is the 20th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Thursday.
It's the county’s first coronavirus-related fatality this month after seven lives were lost in July.
Meanwhile, 5,990 new tests produced 36 positive cases Thursday, a rate of 0.6 percent. Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate remained 0.3 percent.
Active cases were down by 19 Thursday (to 131) and recovered cases rose by 16 (to 1,673).
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 shrunk considerably overnight — from nine to four.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 52 active (up 19 from Wednesday), 317 total (up 27)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (up two from Wednesday), 130 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 13 active (down one from Wednesday), 251 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 12 active (up one from Wednesday), 169 total (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 10 active (down one from Wednesday), 316 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (up two from Wednesday), 66 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 5 active (down one from Wednesday), 263 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (up one from Wednesday), 99 total (up two)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 30 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Wednesday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 22 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 461 cases (up eight from Wednesday)
- 11 to 20: 329 cases (up 22 from Wednesday)
- 31 to 40: 324 cases (up one from Wednesday)
- 41 to 50: 216 cases (up one from Wednesday)
- 51 to 60: 172 cases (up two from Wednesday)
- 10 and under: 128 cases (up two from Wednesday)
- 61 to 70: 94 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
FORD COUNTY: Six cases all linked to long-term care facility outbreak
Our Deb Pressey reports:
The Ford County Health Department said all six of that county's new COVID-19 cases Thursday were associated with an outbreak at the same long-term care facility.
That raised the number of cases at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, 1001 E. Pells St., to 26 cases to date.
“They are working very closely with us and doing what they can to get that under control,” said health department Community Health Educator Danielle Walls.
VERMILION COUNTY: 18 residents isolating at home
Two teens were among four newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, public health Administrator Doug Toole said Wednesday.
Residents in their 20s and 30s also tested positive, pushing the county total to 268.
Of those, 248 have been released from isolation and 18 are isolating at home.
STATE: 51,612 tests, 1,832 cases, 27 fatalities
Of a single day-high 51,612 new tests, 1,832 came back positive statewide, a rate of 3.5 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 4.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 27 lives lost Thursday, including the 20th death in Champaign County:
- Champaign County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 50s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s