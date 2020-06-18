For the second day in a row, there’s been another COVID-19 death in Champaign County, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The 11th person to die was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.
The 10th Champaign County death, announced Wednesday, was a man in his 40s.
Meanwhile, one week before Restore Illinois Phase 4 is likely to kick in, Champaign County’s new case numbers remained low.
Of 976 new tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, five came back positive Thursday — a rate of 0.5 percent.
Statewide, of 25,504 new tests, 593 brought bad news — a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.
Of Champaign County’s now-760 cases, 680 are considered recovered and 69 are active. Nine county residents remain hospitalized.
Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 181 (no change from Wednesday)
— 61821/Champaign: 136 (up four)
— 61802/Urbana: 123 (no change)
— 61820/Champaign: 121 (no change)
— 61822/Champaign: 61 (no change)
— 61801/Urbana: 51 (no change)
— 61874/Savoy: 34 (up one)
— 61853/Mahomet: 20 (no change)
— 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)
****
LINK BETWEEN NEW PIATT CASES
The sudden rise in new cases in Piatt County — two Tuesday, two Wednesday, one Thursday — is linked to a single event.
Four of the five recent cases are all connected to a birthday party they attended at an assisted living facility outside the county, according to DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.