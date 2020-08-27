CHAMPAIGN — The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by 40 Thursday.
Of the 2,133 total cases, 373 were active, 33 more active cases than on Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease continued to be two.
There were 10,644 tests reported in the past day.
Most active cases continued to be in central Champaign-Urbana, with 247 in Champaign 61820 and 52 in Urbana 61801.
The city of Urbana announced Thursday that it’s extended it’s emergency order prohibiting large parties to apply to all private residential properties in the city, including single-family homes.
The order previously applied only to the University of Illinois campus area and all apartments citywide.
City officials said the order is intended to address the heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.
Social gatherings are limited to 10 people, not counting the hosts, and face coverings are required.
The order expires Sept. 28.