On the day it hit a testing milestone, Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate continued to drop — to 0.8 percent, five times less than the state rate of 4.0.
Of 2,331 new tests — giving the county an even 100,000 — 18 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 0.7 percent.
Active cases were down by three (to 140), recovered cases were up by 19 (to 1,557) and total cases were up by 18 (to 1,716).
Hospitalizations remained in single digits (nine).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 242 total (up one)
- 61820/Champaign: 25 active (up one from Wednesday), 292 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 17 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 164 total (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 16 active (down five from Wednesday), 308 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 11 active (up two from Wednesday), 111 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (down one from Wednesday), 261 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 35 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (down one from Wednesday), 94 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 63 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 15 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Four new cases in both 11-20, 61-70 age groups
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 432 cases (up three from Wednesday)
- 11 to 20: 315 cases (up four from Wednesday)
- 31 to 40: 311 cases (up two from Wednesday)
- 41 to 50: 208 cases (up one from Wednesday)
- 51 to 60: 162 cases (up two from Wednesday)
- 10 and under: 119 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 61 to 70: 91 cases (up four from Wednesday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Wednesday)
Those in the 21-30 age group also are No. 1 in testing, representing 22.6 percent of all tests performed on Champaign County residents.
VERMILION COUNTY: Three grade school-aged children among 11 new cases
Vermilion County’s 11 new cases include one group of four and another of two related by family, public health Administrator Doug Toole said Thursday.
The new cases involve:
- Three grade school-aged children
- Three residents in their 30s
- Two residents in their 50s
- One teenager, one resident in their 20s and one in their 60s
Twenty-eight of Vermilion’s 247 total confirmed cases are considered active. How they break down:
- Released/recovered: 217
- Isolated at home: 27
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 1
The county’s positivity rates are 1.59 percent (single-day) and 2.2 percent (seven-day).
FORD COUNTY: 5 more cases linked to long-term care outbreak
For the sixth time in nine days, the Ford County Public Health Department linked new COVID-19 cases to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
After reporting one Monday and two on both Tuesday and Wednesday, the department announced Thursday that five of its six new cases were connected to the outbreak.
Last Wednesday, local health officials announced they’d linked eight of the 13 cases that week to an outbreak at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility at 1001 E. Pells St., Paxton. Then, a day later, the department said another new case was associated with the same outbreak.
Of Ford’s 76 total cases (58 confirmed, 18 probable):
- 62 have been released from isolation, up by eight from Wednesday
- 11 are isolating at home, down by one from Wednesday
- 1 is hospitalized, down by one from Wednesday
STATE: 1,834 new cases, 24 fatalities
Of 46,006 new tests statewide, 1,834 came back positive, or 4.0 percent. Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate also stands at 4.0 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 24 coronavirus-related fatalities, nine of them involving Cook County residents:
- Adams County: 1 female 100-plus.
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s
- Shelby County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Washington County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
STATE: 'Every region is, frankly, going ... it's going the wrong direction,' Pritzker says
Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based media partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
Illinois has now recorded more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first arrived in the state.
The rising number of cases statewide comes at a time when K-12 schools, colleges and universities are struggling to decide whether to resume in-person classes, continue remote learning or some combination of both.
“I'm deeply concerned about the direction that the numbers are going across the state of Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a public appearance in Bloomington on Thursday. “I'm also deeply concerned to make sure that we do as much as we can to provide the proper education for our kids.
"We all know from all the studies that in-person learning is better than e-learning in terms of the retention by kids for what they're learning about. And so, you know, I'm hopeful that schools across the state have the ability to offer in-person learning as well as e-learning.
"But I understand when schools have chosen to go all e-learning because the challenge is great.”
As of Wednesday night, 1,628 COVID-19 patients in Illinois were hospitalized. Of those, 383 patients were in intensive care units, and 127 of those patients were on ventilators. That’s the highest hospitalization number since July 1, and the highest ICU number since June 30.
The 1,834 new cases confirmed Thursday were from 46,006 tests performed, which is a one-day positivity rate of just under 4 percent. That was the sixth largest number of tests performed in a single day. IDPH said the preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the period of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 was 4 percent, a tenth of a percentage point below the previous day.
As of Monday, according to IDPH, the highest positivity rate was in the Metro East area, which includes East St. Louis, where the seven-day average was 7.9 percent. But in the region that includes Peoria and Bloomington, where the positivity rate was 5.5 percent, the rate has been climbing for seven of the past 10 days, putting that area at risk of having social and economic restrictions reimposed by the state.
If a region’s positivity rate is 8 percent or higher for three straight days, the state would take action to mitigate spread.
In other regions, positivity rates ranged from 2.6 percent in eastern Illinois to 7.5 percent in southern Illinois.
“Every region is, frankly, going ... it's going the wrong direction,” Pritzker said Thursday. “We're trying to ameliorate that.”
He repeated the message that he has been delivering almost daily – Illinoisans should wear face coverings when they are out in public, especially in places where they can’t maintain a safe six-foot distance from other people.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that the surge in unemployment caused by the pandemic has been declining, both in Illinois and nationwide.
For the week that ended Aug. 8, first-time unemployment claims fell below 1 million nationally for the first time since March. In Illinois, 22,387 workers filed initial claims, which was 2,887 fewer than the week before.
There were 627,271 Illinois workers receiving continuing unemployment benefits during the week that ended Aug. 8, which was 3,761 fewer than the prior week.