CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 80s was the 135th person to die with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The latest death was reported Thursday along with other key measures of coronavirus in the community also moving in the wrong direction.
With 13,405 new tests reported in the past day, there were 57 new positive cases, raising the total to date to 18,553.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by two, to 10.
The number of close contacts of people with COVID being quarantined rose by 75, to 511.