CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 80s became the 139th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, public health officials said.
New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County were up by 27 Thursday, with 14,705 tests added in the past day.
The new cases bumped up the county’s total to 19,615, with 453 of them currently active -- an increase of 14 active cases since Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Also up were the number of close contacts being quarantined, which rose by 16, to 486.