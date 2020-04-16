Subscribe: Print or online
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
Champaign County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 91.
Of those, four people have died, 56 have recovered and 31 still have active cases, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Champaign County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 91.Of those, four people have died, 56 have recovered and 31 still have active cases. https://t.co/viqdz9rqge pic.twitter.com/d22Q8b4Tos— Ben Zigterman (@bzigterman) April 16, 2020
Across the state, there were 1,140 new coronavirus cases and 125 new COVID-19–related deaths, the highest single-day increase for the state. More than 1,000 people with the new coronavirus have now died in Illinois.
“It is my solemn responsibility to report that we lost 125 Illinoisans to this virus over the last 24 hours,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “These are family members and loved ones, neighbors and friends. Today we mourn with their communities.”
In Douglas County, there were no new cases, and its total remained at 12.
Ford County's case count remained at four, and Vermilion County's stayed at nine.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— By way of a new executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all New Yorkers are now required to wear masks or face coverings in public until further notice.
Could Illinois be next?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he’s giving “serious” consideration to a similar measure and “anything we can do going forward that will protect people and at the same time make it more likely that we will have better conditions for (the) stay-at-home” period, which for the time being is set to last through the end of April.
— If today’s totals are like every other weekday’s since April 6, Illinois will become the sixth state to lose 1,000 residents to COVID-19, following
New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
Illinois reported 80 new deaths on Wednesday, pushing the total to 948. Those figures did not include the two deaths announced later in the day by Champaign County officials.
— “You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to see that the virus is going to hit our budget hard,” Pritzker said before revealing frightening new financial figures:
➜ Budget experts anticipate a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall this fiscal year, $4.6 billion in fiscal 2021.
➜ That’s a $6.2 billion fiscal 2021 shortfall from February projections.
➜ It expands to $7.4 billion if the constitutional amendment to move to a graduated income tax is not approved by voters in November.
Asked whether now’s the right time to pursue such a tax, Pritzker said: “I would argue in a way that we may need it now more than ever. This isn’t just about one year, it’s about fixing the structural deficit that exists in the state.”
By the numbers
Illinois: 24,593 cases / 948 deaths
Champaign County: 90 (+1) / 4
Douglas: 12 (+1) / 0
Ford: 4 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 9 (+1) / 0