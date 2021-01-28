Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly Thursday, falling from 4.9 to 4.8 percent, where it was three days earlier.
The county rate has now been under 5 percent for five straight days, the first time that's happened since Oct. 21-25.
Region 6's seven-day rate was up slightly, rising from 5.1 to 5.2 percent.
Hospitalizations were down in the region, falling from 156 to 153. It's now been 12 days since that number increased.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Jan. 25).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 2.3 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 5.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 9.1 percent (+1.0)
- Jasper: 8.8 percent (+2.1)
- Douglas: 8.1 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion: 7.9 percent (—)
- Shelby: 7.8 percent (+0.4)
- Clark: 7.5 percent (—)
- Effingham: 6.6 percent (+0.7)
- Cumberland: 6.4 percent (-0.5)
- Fayette: 6.0 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 5.9 percent (+0.3)
- Moultrie: 5.2 percent (-0.3)
- Macon: 5.0 percent (—)
- Coles: 4.9 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 4.8 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 4.5 percent (-0.7)
- Iroquois: 4.1 percent (-0.4). Lowest point since Oct. 6.
- Crawford: 4.0 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 3.5 percent (-0.5). Lowest point since Oct. 9.
- Piatt: 2.8 percent (-0.1). Lowest point since Sept. 28.
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Mahomet has more active cases than 3 C-U ZIP codes
Of 13,793 new tests, 110 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,171.
Active cases were up by 34 (to 673) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by one (to 21).
The health district is monitoring 776 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 61 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 141 active (up 12)
- 61802/Urbana: 83 active (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 75 active (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 74 active (up two)
- 61821/Champaign: 66 active (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 58 active (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 49 active (down six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 35 active (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 22 active (up seven)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (down three)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (up one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,433,898 tests
- 16,171 confirmed cases
- 107 fatalities
- 21 county residents hospitalized
- 21,017 close contacts quarantined
- 2,494 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 67 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 9 in Bloomington
Eight of the 67 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 80 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday in Carle facilities, with 10 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients (two in ICU). Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two, and both Carle Eureka Hospital and Carle Richland Memorial of Olney had one, none of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 1,154 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 252 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 19 new cases, 0.2% seven-day rate
Nineteen new cases emerged from 9,555 new tests on campus Wednesday, the third day of the second semester.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. No testing for holiday
STATE: 4,191 new cases, 103 fatalities
Of 100,119 new tests, 4,191 came back positive statewide Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.5 to 4.3 percent.
IDPH also reported 103 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 19,067:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 60s
- Henderson County: 1 male 70s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lee County: 1 male 90s, 1 male 100-plus
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 100-plus
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s