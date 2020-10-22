Pleasant Acres Elementary will temporarily shift to all-remote learning after three individuals tested positive, the Rantoul City Schools District announced Thursday afternoon.
Staff and students won't return until Nov. 5.
In a post on Facebook, the district said: "The last time the latest COVID-19 positive individual was in the school setting while they were contagious was October 21, 2020. In addition, Pleasant Acres already had two classrooms moved to fully remote and multiple staff members absent with symptoms. We currently do not have enough staff to cover classes and continue teaching in person."
PRITZKER: State 'very serious and very focused' about enforcing mitigation measures
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Region 1 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan will see a new tier of virus mitigations as Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Thursday that “we are now headed into a peak that is beyond, potentially, where we were in March and April.”
“This pandemic is the greatest challenge that many of us have experienced in our lifetimes,” Pritzker said during a St. Clair County news conference Thursday. “And when it comes to managing this pandemic, these mitigations are our best tools to find our way through to the other side.”
Region 1, which includes the northwest part of the state from Winnebago County to the western border, saw its positivity rate increase to 11.9 percent, according to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. It has been over 8 percent for more than two weeks.
The continued surge caused the state to implement even stricter mitigation guidelines than ones that have been in place since Oct. 3.
These will take effect Sunday and will include a decrease to the cap on social gatherings from 25 to 10 individuals and table caps at outdoor restaurants of six, rather than 10. The capacity guidelines apply to indoor and outdoor events and are applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings, according to the governor’s office.
Indoor recreation activities must be capped at the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of capacity, while group sizes for any activity must be smaller than 10. The rules do not apply to fitness centers.
The governor’s office noted this does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance as it applies to office or retail space.
None of the region’s mitigations apply to schools or polling places, according to the governor’s office.
Pritzker said at the news conference that the state was “very serious and very focused” on enforcing added mitigations in any of the regions that currently have them.
“We are now seeing the entire state is moving up in terms of hospitalizations, in terms of ICU beds, ventilators, and death, not to mention the cases where they all begin,” he said, noting Illinois State Police will “not only issue warnings but also issue citations if necessary.”
“We are asking state's attorneys to simply follow through on those citations, those are monetary citations,” he said. “We also … will look to remove people's liquor license and their gaming license if they will not follow the resurgence mitigations.”
While Pritzker said he has been reluctant to revoke licenses, it would be an option as cases soar. He said it would not be up to him whether the revocation became permanent, but he noted “it is a long process to try to get it back.”
The mitigations are necessary at bars and restaurants because patrons often do not wear face coverings while eating and drinking, causing them to be one of the major places where the virus is spread, Pritzker said, citing contact tracing efforts. He also noted that private gatherings are a main driver of spread as well.
“These are actually the number one in spreading locations, and so we want to address as many of those as we can,” the governor said of private gatherings. “It's up to you to address those at home; we're doing what we can in the public sphere. We've got to get through this winter. …We are not even in winter yet, so please take this seriously.”
Dr. Omer Badahman, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the St. Clair County area, said the community must buy into the fight against COVID-19 for it to be successful.
“If patients end up in our hospital, we’ve already lost half the fight,” he said. “So, the next step is to prevent this pandemic from spreading.”
PIATT COUNTY: 20 cases in six days in Monticello
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County now stands at 245, with six days' worth of data released early Thursday evening by Dewitt Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator Dave Remmert.
Thursday's new case count was the biggest of the bunch — 10, including eight in Monticello.
A breakdown by day:
— Saturday: 3 new cases in Monticello, 1 in Cerro Gordo.
— Sunday: 2 new cases in Monticello, 2 in Cerro Gordo, 1 in Hammond, 1 in Bement, 1 in La Place, 1 in Atwood.
— Monday: 1 new case in Monticello, 1 in Atwood.
— Tuesday: 4 new cases in Monticello, 2 in Cerro Gordo, 1 in Lodge, 1 in Bement, 1 in White Heath.
— Wednesday: 2 new cases in Monticello, 1 in Bement.
— Thursday: 8 new cases in Monticello, 1 in Lodge, 1 in Atwood.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rates decline — 0.5% with UI tests included, 3.7% without
Of 11,660 new tests, 44 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.6 to 0.5 percent.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 3.7 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is 7.5 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained seven for the second straight day.
— Active cases rose by three, to 301. Recovered cases rose by 41, to 5,417.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by one, to 996.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 75 active (up four from Wednesday), 2,585 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 58 active (down five from Wednesday), 418 total (up seven)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (up two from Wednesday), 434 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (up one from Wednesday), 562 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 26 active (down three from Wednesday), 404 total (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 24 active (up two from Wednesday), 536 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (up three from Wednesday), 222 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (up one from Wednesday), 141 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 114 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 6 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 31 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 17 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 42 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down two from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 713,766 tests, 5,746 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,630 close contacts quarantined and 927 close contacts that became positive.
VERMILION COUNTY: 18 new cases, 184 now active
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 18 Thursday, to 1,390, 184 of which are classified as active.
The county's seven-day positivity rate increased slightly, from 9.7 to 9.8 percent. Nine Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, local health officials said.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Two in their 70s
- Two in their 40s
- Three in their 30s
- Three in their 20s
- Six teens
- One toddler
MONTICELLO: High school to remain remote until Nov. 4
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
Remote learning at Monticello High School will continue until Nov. 4, the school district announced Thursday.
Students have been learning online this week after six positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded since Oct. 16.
A total of 35 close contacts have also been identified, according to Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
“COVID cases continue to spike in the area, making contact tracing more challenging as the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department is processing a large volume of cases,” he said.
Students were already scheduled to have Nov. 2-3 off, so waiting until Nov. 4 “will allow all positive cases and all close contacts to complete the quarantine time period, ultimately minimizing any further spread of COVID-19 at Monticello High School,” Zimmerman said.
He added that safety and cleaning procedures have been followed in order to minimize risk and the potential spread of COVID-19 to others.
STATE: 80,977 tests, 4,942 cases, 44 fatalities
Of 80,977 new tests, a single-day record 4,942 came back positive statewide Thursday — a rate of 6.1 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate held at 5.7 percent for the second straight day following 15 straight days of increases.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 44 fatalities statewide on Thursday:
- Carroll County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,463 people hospitalized (up 125 from the previous day), 525 patients in ICU beds (up 23) and 212 patients on ventilators (up 18).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,031,082 tests, 360,159 cases and 9,387 deaths.
UI: 9,639 tests, 20 cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained at its lowest point — 0.1 percent — for the fourth straight day.
Twenty new cases emerged from 9,639 new tests Wednesday, a rate of 0.2 percent, the UI reported Thursday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,464 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,746 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases