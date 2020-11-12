COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 109 Thursday, to 7,558, according to the C-U Public Health District.
The number of people with active cases and in isolation rose by 23, to 551, while the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained seven.
On top of that, an additional 98 close contacts of active cases were asked to quarantine in the past day, bringing the total active close contacts in quarantine countywide to 1,310.
Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois rose again Thursday — from 12.2 to 12.7 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Thursday are through Nov. 9) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.8 percent, up from 4.6 a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9 12.7 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 9 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 26.7 percent (+3.4), 36 of 92 tests positive (39.1% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Effingham: 21.7 percent (+0.3), 46 of 204 tests positive (22.5% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Iroquois: 18.2 percent (-1.2), 53 of 369 tests positive (14.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Clay: 18.1 percent (+2.2), 18 of 77 tests positive (23.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Macon: 16.0 percent (+1.0), 145 of 940 tests positive (15.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Richland: 16.0 percent (+6.2), 30 of 110 tests positive (27.3% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Cumberland: 14.7 percent (+0.8), 7 of 27 tests positive (25.9% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Shelby: 14.2 percent (+0.8), 23 of 128 tests positive (18.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Edgar: 13.6 percent (+3.3), 11 of 66 tests positive (16.7% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- DeWitt: 12.7 percent (-0.6), 11 of 102 tests positive (10.8% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Coles: 12.4 percent (+0.1), 15 of 156 tests positive (9.6% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Piatt: 12.6 percent (+0.8), 22 of 177 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Douglas: 12.2 percent (-0.6), 19 of 153 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Vermilion: 12.2 percent (-0.1), 52 of 615 tests positive (8.5% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Clark: 12.1 percent (-0.5), 2 of 40 tests positive (5.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Jasper: 11.8 percent (+2.6), 13 of 108 tests positive (12.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Ford: 11.6 percent (-0.1), 22 of 261 tests positive (8.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Lawrence: 11.3 percent (+2.6), 35 of 225 tests positive (15.6% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Crawford: 9.9 percent (+0.9), 22 of 239 tests positive (9.2% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Champaign: 8.7 percent* (+0.3), 137 of 1,533 tests positive (8.9% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Moultrie: 8.6 percent (-0.1), 16 of 106 tests positive (15.1% daily rate) on Nov. 9
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, up from 1.9 overnight.
PRITZKER:'The numbers don't lie'
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois residents are being urged to stay at home as much as possible for at least the next three weeks as the second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks continues to sweep across the state.
The latest advisory from the Illinois Department of Public Health does not represent a renewal of the stay-at-home order that was in effect this spring, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Thursday that if current trends continue, stricter mitigation orders could be in store.
“With many community leaders choosing not to listen to the doctors, we are left with not many tools left in our toolbox to fight this,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left.”
The latest guidelines urge all Illinois residents to stay at home as much as possible, leaving home only for work or school if they are not working or learning remotely, grocery shopping, visiting a doctor or getting a COVID-19 test.
He also said the state is increasing its testing capacity at the most-visited testing sites in the state – Aurora, Arlington Heights and Harwood Heights. A full list of available testing sites statewide can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, http://dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Earlier Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a 30-day stay-at-home “advisory” for residents of that city, where the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate hit 13.9 percent on Monday, Nov. 9.
Both Chicago’s and the state’s advisories extend through the upcoming Thanksgiving Day weekend, and public health officials strongly urged people to avoid any type of gathering outside of their own households.
“With the rising prevalence of this virus, attending even the smallest gathering that mixes households or traveling to surrounding areas, that increases the risk of further spread of this virus,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during the briefing.
“Again, our goal is to reduce transmission. It’s always been our goal, but especially as we head into the holidays so that businesses, so that schools, so that our veterans’ homes can be safe.”
Ezike also spoke of recent outbreaks that have occurred at a number of state-run veterans’ homes, including one in LaSalle, where more than 150 cases of COVID-19 and nine virus-related have been confirmed among residents and staff.
The new stay-at-home advisory came as the state recorded a new record for the number of people hospitalized with the disease. As of late Wednesday night, 5,258 people were reported hospitalized, an increase of more than 200 from the day before. That included 956 people in intensive care units and 438 patients on ventilators.
Over the previous 24 hours, IDPH reported 12,702 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease out of 100,617 tests performed, for a single-day positivity rate of 12.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day rolling average case positivity rate was reported at 12.6 percent.
As the number of infections and hospitalizations have been rising in recent weeks, new unemployment claims continued pouring in to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
During the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 7, IDES reported, 67,158 workers filed first-time unemployment claims, down roughly 9 percent from the previous week, but still more than six times the number who filed such claims during the same week a year ago.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 338,899 Illinois workers were receiving continuing unemployment benefits during the week, down about 1 percent from the previous week.
In addition, another 9,726 people filed initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally-funded program for gig workers, independent contractors and others who don’t normally qualify for traditional unemployment insurance.
During his briefing, however, Pritzker noted that the PUA system has been plagued by fraud nationwide, and he blamed federal officials for failing to enact adequate controls to prevent fraud when Congress established the program earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Pritzker also used some of the strongest language yet in talking about local elected officials who have so far refused to enforce the state’s mitigation orders aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.
“To the elected officials who have chosen to disregard public health guidance, those who have stood up at press conferences to question the data and fuel conspiracy theories, those who have taken their absurd crusade to the courts and lost nearly every single time, those who have flat-out told the businesses in their communities to ignore what their local and state public health departments and experts, some of the best in the nation, are telling them, what is it going to take to get you to be part of the solution?” Pritzker said.
“There may be a vaccine on the way in just a few months, but a lot of lives can be saved before that happens,” he added. “And when this is over, there will be an accounting by your constituents of who worked to keep the public safe and who just ignored the science.”
FORD COUNTY: Two more lives lost to virus
A woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s became the 18th and 19th Ford County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19.
County health officials linked the woman’s death to an outbreak at Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living.
The county health department also reported 32 new cases, pushing Ford's total to 440 (303 classified as confirmed, 137 as probable).
CARLE: Further restrictions take effect Friday
Carle Health said it is imposing additional visiting restrictions beginning Friday at all its locations as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.
No hospital visitors will be allowed except under extenuating circumstances, among them for intensive care patients, emergency department major trauma cases, pediatrics, obstetrics/labor and delivery, end-of-life patients and those with cognitive or developmental impairments.
One support person will be permitted for outpatient procedures and for appointments involving patients under age 18 or for adults with cognitive or developmental impairments.