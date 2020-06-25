It’s official: All four regions will advance to Restore Illinois Phase 4 on Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.
“We’ve seen what’s happened in other states that have allowed politics or short-term thinking to drive decision-making. Many other states are now seeing significant increases in cases, hospitalizations and intensive care bed usage and they’re being forced to move backward and stay at home – that’s not the story in Illinois,” Pritzker said.
“Here, we have been gradually restoring business and leisure activities in a highly deliberate manner, guided by doctors’ advice. Illinoisans are following the mitigations that we can each do ourselves, like wearing face coverings, keeping 6 feet distance between us, and washing our hands frequently. It’s because of the people of Illinois that we’re seeing a trajectory of relative success where other parts of the country are not.”
The unsurprising news coincides with the state surpassing 30,000 tests in a 24-hour period for the first time of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 31,686 tests produced 894 new cases statewide, a positivity rate of 2.8 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 41 new coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the state total to 6,810.
The fatalities spanned 10 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s.
— LaSalle County: 1 male 70s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Monroe County: 1 female 80s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s.
— Will County: 2 females 80s.
— Winnebago County: 1 male 80s.
MORNING UPDATE
— On the eve of Restore Illinois Phase 4, Champaign County is coming off a second straight day of double-digit new COVID-19 cases. After a 17-case Tuesday, the county’s total grew by 10 Wednesday, to 806.
— With just 148 new tests, the county’s single-day positivity rate was unusually high — 6.8%. That’s similar to June 16 (154 tests, 7.8%) but much higher than any day since, when the rate ranged from 0.1% to 2.1%.
— The rise in cases comes amid news that an ‘unofficial prom’ at a Mahomet home led to 10 positive tests. Mahomet’s 61875 ZIP code, which on Saturday had 22 cases, now has 34. Seymour’s 61875 also added its first three cases this week.
— Our central region won’t have any issues meeting the metrics needed to advance to Phase 4:
1. At or under a 20% positivity rate (central: 1%) and increasing no more than 10 points over a 14-day period (central: down 1%).
2. No increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days (central: down 34%).
3. Available surge capacity of at least 14% of ICU beds (central: 53%), medical/surgical beds (41%) and ventilators (82%).