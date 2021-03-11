THURSDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 30.9% of Champaign Co. adults 16 and older have received first dose, 22.8% fully vaccinated
Of 12,070 new COVID tests, 21 came back positive Thursday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,494.
Active cases dropped by one, to 224. Hospitalizations were down by one, to eight.
The health district is monitoring 379 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 43.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 83 active (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 25 active (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 23 active (up 4)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 active (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 14 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 8 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (down 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 4 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,549 cases (up 9)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,824 cases (up 4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,245 cases (up 1)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,904 cases (up 2)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,607 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,233 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,123 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 540 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 3 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,860,560 tests
- 18,494 confirmed cases
- 224 active cases
- 18,136 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,294 close contacts quarantined
- 2,928 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Hospitalizations fall below 50
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell below 50 for the first time in 239 days.
Not since July 15 was Region 6's total as low as it was Thursday — 48, down by two overnight.
The seven-day positivity rate for the region remained unchanged, at 2.2 percent. Champaign County's rate fell back to 2.1 percent, where it was two days earlier.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through March 8).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.4 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March. 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clay: 4.8 percent (+1.3)
- Cumberland: 4.7 percent (-0.4)
- Shelby: 4.2 percent (-0.7)
- Ford: 3.8 percent (-0.4)
- Douglas: 3.7 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt: 3.3 percent (+0.3)
- Coles: 2.9 percent (-0.4)
- Vermilion: 2.7 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 2.5 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 2.1 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 2.0 percent (+0.2)
- Jasper: 2.0 percent (-0.4)
- Clark: 1.6 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 1.5 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.5 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 1.5 percent (-0.2)
- Crawford: 1.4 percent (-0.3)
- Effingham: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Macon 1.4 percent (+0.2)
- Fayette: 0.9 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 0.7 percent (+0.4)
UI CAMPUS: 10 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Ten new cases emerged from 8,687 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 70 positive tests — 55 involving undergrads, five grad students, four faculty/staff members and six classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March. 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
CARLE: 23 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Five of the 23 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,385 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 290 hospitalized patients have died.