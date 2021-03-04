https://t.co/njh2rJxWl7 pic.twitter.com/Flew9Ef9Ee— Ben Zigterman (@bzigterman) March 4, 2021
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell for the fifth straight day, from 2.4 to 2.3 percent.
That's the lowest it's been since Sept. 30, when the county's rate stood at 2.2 percent.
Also dropping Thursday:
— The seven-day rate for the 21-county region that includes Champaign and 20 other neighboring counties — from 2.3 to 2.2 percent, its lowest point since July 16.
— Hospitalizations in the region — from 61 to 59 — marking the first time since July 31 that the total has been below 60.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through March 1).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.5 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
- Feb. 26: 2.4 percent
- Feb. 27: 2.3 percent
- Feb. 28: 2.3 percent
- March 1: 2.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 5.3 percent (—)
- Ford: 4.7 percent (-0.6)
- Cumberland: 4.6 percent (-0.5)
- Piatt: 3.9 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 3.3 percent (—)
- Shelby: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 2.9 percent (—)
- Coles: 2.8 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 2.5 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 2.4 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 2.3 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 2.2 percent (-0.2)
- Crawford: 1.8 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 1.8 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 1.4 percent (-0.2)
- Macon 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 1.0 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 0.9 percent (-0.1)
- Richland 0.9 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 0.7 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 44 new cases, 14 hospitalized
Of 15,941 new COVID-19 tests, 44 came back positive Thursday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,340.
Active cases rose by six, to 294. Fourteen county residents are hospitalized with COVID.
The health district is monitoring 360 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 100 active
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active
- 61866/Rantoul: 26 active
- 61821/Champaign: 25 active
- 61802/Urbana: 21 active
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active
- 61873/St. Joseph: 14 active
- 61822/Champaign: 13 active
- 61864/Philo: 10 active
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active
- 61849/Homer: 2 active
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active
- 61852/Longview: 0 active
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active
- 61871/Royal: 0 active
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,791,110 tests
- 18,340 confirmed cases
- 294 active cases
- 17,917 recovered cases
- 129 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 23,960 close contacts quarantined
- 2,894 close contacts that became positive
— 9,060 new tests
UI CAMPUS: 12 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Twelve new cases emerged from 9,060 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 26: 10,811 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 4,559 new tests, 7 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 6,555 new tests, 5 new cases
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
CARLE: 31 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Six of the 31 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 36 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 29 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 9 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,353 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 288 hospitalized patients have died.