Hospitalizations in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Thursday for the 18th straight day, from 85 to 83.
That's the fewest in Region 6 since Oct. 10 — 131 days ago.
Meanwhile, Region 6's seven-day positivity rate held at 3.5 percent, matching a figure last reached before this week on Aug. 5.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Feb. 15).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.7 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 10.9 percent (+0.1)
- Cumberland: 9.5 percent (+0.4)
- Crawford: 4.8 percent (-0.5)
- Ford: 4.8 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 4.6 percent (+0.2)
- Clark: 4.3 percent (+0.5)
- Coles: 4.1 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 4.0 percent (+0.2)
- Jasper: 3.9 percent (+0.6)
- Vermilion: 3.9 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 3.8 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 3.8 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 3.8 percent (-0.6)
- Clay: 3.0 percent (+0.4)
- Effingham: 2.7 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 2.4 percent (-0.6)
- Richland: 2.3 percent (-0.5)
- Macon: 1.8 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 1.1 percent (—)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 0.3 percent (-0.2)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down 10, to 648
Of 9,638 new COVID-19 tests, 50 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 17,672.
Active cases were down by 10, to 648, with 48 percent of them in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations rose by one, to 16.
The health district is monitoring 796 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 81 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 309 active (down 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (down five)
- 61802/Urbana: 45 active (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 35 active (down eight)
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 26 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (up four
- 61843/Fisher: 15 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,646,328 tests
- 17,672 confirmed cases
- 648 active cases
- 16,901 recovered cases
- 123 fatalities
- 16 county residents hospitalized
- 23,177 close contacts quarantined
- 2,753 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 26 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 3 in Bloomington
Five of the 26 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
The 26 patients are the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November. It's the second time in as many days Carle reported its smallest number of patients during that span.
In all, 30 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in any of Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had three COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,31ca1 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 281 hospitalized patients have died.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 19 new cases, 368 being monitored
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by 19 Thursday, to 2,425.
The county health department is monitoring 368 active cases or close contacts of those who've tested positive recently.
How the new cases break down by age:
- A 7-year-old girl and boy
- A 12-year-old boy
- Five teens — two aged 15, two 17 and one 19
- A man in his 20s
- Two men in their 30s
- Five women and one man in their 40s
- A man in his 50s
- A man in his 70s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 37 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
Thirty-seven new cases emerged from 10,656 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases