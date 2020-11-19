After three days at 14.0 percent, the seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties rose to 14.3 percent on Thursday.
Region 6’s jump came on the eve of new Tier 3 mitigation measures taking effect for all 11 regions across Illinois.
After Friday, to move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
— A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
— Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
— Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Nov. 16). In Region 6 exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Effingham: 24.9 percent (-1.0)
- Fayette: 23.6 percent (-0.8)
- Clay: 20.8 percent (-1.9)
- Iroquois: 20.2 percent (-0.7)
- Jasper: 19.5 percent (+0.9)
- Lawrence: 18.1 percent (+2.0)
- Macon: 17.7 percent (+0.6)
- Shelby: 17.5 percent (+1.5)
- Cumberland: 16.2 percent (-1.4)
- Coles: 14.8 percent (+1.0)
- Clark: 14.6 percent (+0.8)
- Vermilion: 14.6 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 14.4 percent (-0.5)
- Richland: 14.0 percent (-1.0)
- Crawford: 13.8 percent (+3.2)
- DeWitt: 12.4 percent (-0.9)
- Ford: 11.3 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas: 11.2 percent (+1.0)
- Edgar: 10.7 percent (-1.6)
- Champaign: 9.6 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 8.2 percent (-0.8)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, down from 2.1 overnight.
DANVILLE: 18 cases active at prison — 13 staff, five inmates
Five inmates at the Danville Correctional Center have active COVID-19 cases, according to new data from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Unlike most other IDOC prisons, Danville had made it through the first seven months without any inmates testing positive. But prison staffers weren’t spared — in all, 34 have tested positive, with 21 now listed as recovered.
Danville’s five inmate cases are among 3,475 at IDOC prisons, with 2,564 of those having recovered. Another 2,045 prison employees statewide have caught the virus, with 1,511 since recovered.
Of 36 IDOC facilities, nine have had triple-digit cases involving inmates:
- Jacksonville: 402 cases, 397 recovered
- Robinson: 374 cases, 369 recovered
- Taylorville: 372 cases, 90 recovered
- Dixon: 368 cases, 229 recovered
- East Moline: 342 cases, 342 recovered
- Stateville: 289 cases, 286 recovered
- Pontiac: 229 cases, 118 recovered
- Stateville Northern Reception and Classification Center: 198 cases, 100 recovered
- Menard: 161 cases, 159 recovered
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 359 active cases
Twenty-three more Douglas County residents, ranging in age from 1 to 70s, tested positive for COVID-19, local health officials announced Thursday.
That brings the county’s case total to 1,265, 359 of which have been reported in the past two weeks and remain active.
How the new cases break down by age:
- A 1-year-old boy
- Two 12-year-old boys
- Four teens — two aged 14, one 15, one 16
- Three men and two women in their 20s
- Two women in their 30s
- Two men and one woman in their 50s
- A woman in her 60s
- A man in his 70s
FORD COUNTY: 23 new cases, 573 total
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by 23 Thursday, the local health department announced.
That puts the county’s total at 573, 383 of which are classified as confirmed and 190 as probable.
The number of Ford residents who’ve lost their lives to COVID-19 remained 19.
URBANA: 70 COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Carle
Seven of the 70 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
Both numbers increased by one from Wednesday.
In all, 98 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up two overnight), with 22 at its BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington (four in ICU) and six at Richland Memorial Hospital in Onley (two in ICU).
Since March, 497 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities (up 14 from Wednesday) and 80 hospitalized patients have died (unchanged).
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 16 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three fatalities, 140 new cases
Men in their 60s and 80s and a woman in her 80s became the 42nd, 43rd and 44th Champaign County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, local health officials announced Thursday.
It marked the third straight day that the county’s pandemic death toll rose.
Meanwhile, of 15,719 new COVID-19 tests, 140 came back positive countywide Thursday.
Other county numbers of note:
— Active cases were down by 325, to 1,264.
— Recovered cases rose by 465, to 8,164
— Close contacts in quarantine were up by 54, to 1,394.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 273 active (down 51), 3,418 total (up 32)
- 61821/Champaign: 174 active (down 36), 1,071 total (up 22)
- 61822/Champaign: 131 active (down 53), 828 total (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 129 active (down 29), 819 total (up 18)
- 61801/Urbana: 115 active (down 15), 874 total (up 11)
- 61802/Urbana: 115 active (down 48), 707 total (up 11)
- 61853/Mahomet: 77 active (down 28), 435 total (up seven)
- 61880/Tolono: 39 active (down seven), 196 total (up nine)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 35 active (down 14), 226 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 34 active (down 12), 267 total (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 17 active (down five), 65 total (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 15 active (down two), 66 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (down two), 92 total (up three)
- 61849/Homer: 13 active (unchanged), 47 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (down four), 68 total (up three)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 9 active (down three), 47 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 9 active (unchanged), 33 total (up two)
- 60949/Ludlow: 9 active (unchanged), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 8 active (down one), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 8 active (down five), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (down one), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 7 active (unchanged), 32 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (down one), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (down one), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (down three), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 992,534
- 9,479 confirmed cases
- 44 fatalities
- 12,761 close contacts quarantined
- 1,273 close contacts that became positive
UI: Seven-day positivity rate drops to 0.3 percent
Just as in-person classes are about to wrap up for the semester, the seven-day positivity rate on campus fell — from 0.4 to 0.3 percent.
Thirty-four new cases emerged from 10,462 new tests Wednesday on campus, a daily rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated Thursday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,550 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,832 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: 'It reminds me of growing up during the Vietnam War'
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state reported its second-highest one-day COVID-19 count Thursday with 14,612, but it also reported its second-highest daily testing output with 113,447 results reported over the previous 24 hours.
The 168 COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday made for the third-highest one-day total since the pandemic began. That brought the total death toll to 11,178 among 621,383 confirmed cases out of 9.4 million test results reported.
Dr. Kamaljit Singh, an infectious disease specialist at NorthShore Medical Group, called the COVID-19 pandemic a “21st century mass casualty event” and said the hospital system is “close to a breaking point.”
That came as hospitalizations for the virus surpassed 6,000 for the first time since the pandemic began with 6,037 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds at the end of Wednesday. That marks 25 straight days of increasing hospitalizations, while 29 percent of hospital beds remained open statewide.
Intensive care bed and ventilator usage for the virus each blew past second-wave highs as well, with 1,192 and 587 in use, respectively. Approximately 30 percent of ICU beds and 71 percent of ventilators remained unused at the end of Wednesday.
“I know at times that numbers can just fly over our heads, but to put it in simple terms, one in five hospitalized patients will die of COVID-19 infection,” Singh said. “It reminds me of growing up during the Vietnam War. I could never wrap my brain around the numbers of soldiers’ lives lost but the pictures were terribly compelling.
"Unfortunately, I can't show you pictures of the suffering of our patients, but hopefully you can tell from the tone of my voice that this is a real human tragedy.”
He said the capacity restrictions and limits to indoor gatherings seen in the Tier 3 mitigations that will take effect Friday are needed to limit the virus’ spread.
“But we will also need to change our private behavior, because a lot of transmissions are occurring at birthday parties, weddings and family gatherings,” he said. “This is especially important as we approach Thanksgiving, and it's critical that we make our bubble smaller, and only celebrate with our immediate household members.”
He said the goal is to bring the positivity rate down to the low single-digits as the nation awaits a safe and effective vaccine, as that is the only way to achieve any semblance of normalcy.
Singh joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker at his daily briefing Thursday in Chicago. The governor seconded his message.
“Outside of things you have to leave home for like school, work and groceries, we're asking everyone to stay home as much as you can,” he said. “This is a temporary thing that we can do to reduce the spread of this virus in our communities. That will give our health care workers some relief and ensure that there will be hospital beds and doctors and nurses available for emergencies.”
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate increased slightly from the day prior to 12 percent, remaining more than a point below its Nov. 13 high of 13.2 percent. The one-day positivity rate Thursday was 12.9 percent, which was the fifth highest single-day number of the second wave.
Eight of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions saw the same or lower positivity rates from the day before as of Monday, as that data lags three days behind the current day.
“We continue to see concerning trends statewide in our hospitalization data, but in the most recent two or three days, we've seen a hint of leveling in new cases and positivity rates in most of our regions,” Pritzker said. “It's too early at this point to determine if this stabilizing of the average is a meaningful trend or an anomaly, but we're glad to at least have a pause in our upward movement.”
He said it is still important to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, wash hands and avoid large gatherings. That’s also true for the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the briefing.
“My fear is that the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths will spike even further in the weeks after Thanksgiving, because people spent that holiday together, mixing households,” she said. “I don't want anyone to have to look back and say, ‘if only we didn't have people over for Thanksgiving, such-and-such, so-and-so, might still be here for New Year's.’”
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 46,800 first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 14. That’s a decrease of 20,358 from the week prior. Nationally, there were 742,000 first-time claims for the week, an increase of 31,000 from the previous week.
IDES reported the state’s unemployment rate fell 3.6 percentage points to 6.8 percent for the month of October, prior to increased mitigations taking effect. The September unemployment rate was revised upward from the preliminary report, from 10.2 percent to 10.4 percent, according to IDES’ release of data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state’s unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate of 6.9 percent for October. The national rate decreased 1 percentage point from the previous month.
Pritzker said Thursday that although state workers prepare to work from home amid Tier 3 mitigations, it shouldn’t affect staff at IDES, who “continue to whittle down any backlog” in unemployment claims.
“We're trying to have similar rules for state government as we have for offices, for example, in our mitigation plans,” he said. “There obviously are certain circumstances where you can't ask people to do that because we have a duty to serve people in our state. So, we don't expect that there will be any ramping down of people who are serving those who are seeking unemployment benefits.”