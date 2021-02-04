Another day, another decline in the key metrics for the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 surrounding counties.
Falling from 4.6 to 4.4 percent: Region 6's seven-day positivity rate, now at its lowest point since Aug. 21.
Falling from 135 to 132: the number of Region 6 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest it's been since Oct. 22.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Feb. 1).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 31 4.6 percent
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 8.9 percent (+0.2)
- Clay: 8.8 percent (-0.4)
- Crawford: 8.2 percent (-0.5)
- Clark: 6.5 percent (-0.5)
- Vermilion: 5.6 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 5.2 percent (+0.2)
- Ford: 5.0 percent (+0.9)
- Shelby: 4.9 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 4.7 percent (+0.1)
- Effingham: 4.6 percent (-0.4)
- Fayette: 4.4 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 4.2 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.2 percent (-0.6)
- Richland: 4.2 percent (-0.2)
- Jasper: 4.1 percent (-1.5)
- Cumberland: 3.7 percent (-1.0)
- DeWitt: 3.5 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie: 2.8 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 2.6 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (-0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up by 25, hosptializations hold at 29
Of 13,983 new tests, 89 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,693.
Active cases were up by 25 (to 661) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at 29.
The health district is monitoring 949 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 37 from Wednesday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active ases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 215 active (up 24)
- 61853/Mahomet: 70 active (down one)
- 61802/Urbana: 70 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 58 active (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 53 active (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 30 active (down four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27 active (down five)
- 61874/Savoy: 19 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,508,297 tests
- 16,693 confirmed cases
- 112 fatalities
- 29 county residents hospitalized
- 21,899 close contacts quarantined
- 2,570 close contacts that became positive
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day rate remains 0.3 percent
Thirty new cases emerged from 9,518 new tests on campus Wednesday, according to UI data updated Thursday.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 6,480 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 4,642 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan 1 No testing for holiday
CARLE: 59 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 15 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 59 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 78 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday in Carle facilities, with 13 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 15 COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had two COVID patients (one in ICU) while Carle Eureka Hospital had two (neither in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March, 1,215 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 259 hospitalized patients have died.