For the second straight day, the seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois exceeded 8 percent.
If it remains at 8 or above when new data is updated Friday, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 surrounding counties will face additional restrictions as part of the state’s mitigation plan.
In nine of the state’s 11 regions — including the city of Chicago — rising numbers have already triggered restrictions that include no indoor service at bars and restaurants, 11 p.m. closings for bars and restaurants and further limitations on gathering sizes.
Region 6’s rolling seven-day rate — which as of earlier this month no longer include data from testing done on the UI campus — stood at 8.4 percent as of Oct. 26, according to figures updated Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The region crossed the 8.0 percent threshold for the first time Wednesday, when it climbed from 7.9 to 8.1 percent through Oct. 25.
The ninth region to be hit with restrictions — West Central Illinois' Region 3 — was announced early Thursday afternoon.
“This is the first time a central Illinois region has needed to implement mitigation measures because of increasing positivity,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “For those residents living in regions and communities where the virus didn’t seem to be ‘that bad,’ things are changing with positivity rates steadily increasing.
"We’ve seen regions move into and then out of mitigation, so we know the measures work. The more people adhere to the measures, the quicker we can move out of mitigation.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations hold at six, seven-day rate without UI tests climbs to 5.2 percent
Of 13,530 new tests, 75 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County,.
The county’s seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the metric the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — jumped from 4.8 to 5.2 percent through Oct. 26.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remains six.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 5,759 to 473, the latter an increase of 36 overnight.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 447, to 1,473.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 122 active (up 21 from Wednesday), 2,713 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 72 active (down eight from Wednesday), 503 total
- 61821/Champaign: 64 active (up nine from Wednesday), 625 total
- 61822/Champaign: 42 active (up four from Wednesday), 482 total
- 61801/Urbana: 37 active (up four from Wednesday), 573 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 28 active (down one from Wednesday), 251 total
- 61802/Urbana: 25 active (down one from Wednesday), 430 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 21 active (up three from Wednesday), 137 total
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down one from Wednesday), 54 total
- 61880/Tolono: 10 active (up two from Wednesday), 92 total
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 150 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (up two from Wednesday), 27 total
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 35 total
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 35 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 4 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 8 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 19 total
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 18 total
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 16 total
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 7 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 17 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 780,756 tests, 6,251 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 9,696 close contacts quarantined and 1,021 close contacts that became positive.
IDPH: Ford woman among 56 fatalities; seven-day positivity rate climbs to 6.9 percent
A woman in her 70s became the 15th Ford County resident to lose her life to COVID-19.
Her death was among 56 reported statewide Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Of 83,056 new tests statewide, IDPH reported that a single-day high 6,363 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 7.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased, as it has for much of the month, from 6.7 to 6.9 percent.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 6.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 6.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 6.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 26: 6.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 6.1 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 6.1 percent
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5.6 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percen
The 56 fatalities announced Thursday spanned 26 counties:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clay County: 1 female 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County; 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
- Edgar County: 1 male 70s
- Ford County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 30s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 60s
- Ogle County: 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Wabash County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 3,030 people hospitalized (up 169 from the previous day), 643 patients in ICU beds (up 43) and 269 patients on ventilators (up 26).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,542,098 tests, 395,458 cases and 9,675 deaths.
UI: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.4 percent
Thirty-four new cases emerged from 9,579 new tests Wednesday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.4 percent, according to data updated Thursday.
The campus’ seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent for the second straight day.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,691 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,973 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases