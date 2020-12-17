Vaccine distribution update: Our very first doses were delivered first to our RHCC hubs, then on to 45 counties and local health departments, finally, arriving at 77 hospitals statewide. I’m pleased that all shipments arrived safely and securely over the last two days. pic.twitter.com/IdUI3NcBHb— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 17, 2020
On the day that about 220 health care workers in Champaign County got their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carle Foundation Hospital reported 68 COVID patients, 22 of whom were in intensive care.
In all, 114 patients with COVID were hospitalized Thursday in Carle facilities, with 31 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 21 (three in ICU).
Both Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital had one COVID patient apiece, neither of whom was in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 767 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 154 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 18 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — five fewer than the day prior.
JUST IN: Emergency Dept. nurse, Lori Moudy, was the first Carle Health system employee to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine.— Carle (@Carle_org) December 17, 2020
More than 500 healthcare workers will receive their vaccine at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital & Carle Foundation Hospital in the coming days pic.twitter.com/Z55JdhgKch
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops again
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the eighth straight day, from 8.6 to 8.5 percent. It’s the lowest the rate has been since Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide last month.
Champaign County’s rate also fell — from 6.4 to 6.3 percent, third-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Dec. 14).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.0 percent, up from 4.9 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 18.0 percent (-3.2)
- Cumberland: 17.5 percent (+1.4)
- Effingham: 16.4 percent (+0.6)
- Richland: 15.8 percent (+0.4)
- Jasper: 14.0 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 13.9 percent (-0.9)
- Lawrence: 13.3 percent (-1.3)
- Clay: 13.0 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 11.5 percent (-1.0)
- Ford: 10.4 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 10.4 percent (+0.6)
- Iroquois: 9.8 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 9.4 percent (-0.8)
- Douglas: 9.0 percent (-1.6)
- Coles: 8.3 percent (+0.4)
- Shelby: 8.2 percent (-0.8)
- DeWitt: 7.6 percent (+0.2)
- Piatt: 7.4 percent (+1.2)
- Champaign: 6.3 percent (-0.1)
- Macon: 5.5 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 3.0 percent (+0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.8 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
Champaign County COVID-19 Weekly Briefing for Thursday, December 17, 2020.https://t.co/ju9Com7S82 pic.twitter.com/teGCPdonpO— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) December 17, 2020
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 108 new cases, 806 now active
Of 9,500 new COVID-19 tests, 108 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,735.
Active cases in the county were down by seven, to 806. Recovered cases were up by 114, to 11,851.
The C-U Public Health District also reported a 78th death, Champaign County’s 20th in December and third in the past week (two women in their 70s, one woman in her 90s).
CUPHD was monitoring 1,208 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 33 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 150 active (down two), 4,023 total (up 22)
- 61821/Champaign: 125 active (up eight), 1,542 total (up 21)
- 61822/Champaign: 92 active (up three), 1,202 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 80 active (down five), 995 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 64 active (down seven), 1,136 total (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 60 active (down four), 1,082 total (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 59 active (down three), 679 total (up eight)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 46 active (up one), 390 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 31 active (unchanged), 411 total (up six)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (down two), 294 total (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 23 active (up one), 129 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up one), 138 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (unchanged), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (unchanged), 51 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged), 89 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged), 83 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up one), 66 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (down three), 62 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (up two), 33 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up one), 28 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged), 25 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow:1 active (unchanged), 33 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,185,483 tests
- 12,735 confirmed cases
- 78 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 17,088 close contacts quarantined
- 1,782 close contacts that became positive
🧪 COVID-19 Science Update:— CDC (@CDCgov) December 17, 2020
Read the latest #COVID19 research on vaccine safety, spread of the virus on airplanes and the impact of stay-at-home orders.
👓 Read the full update: https://t.co/uQmkaIp9a6. pic.twitter.com/OXssORep0C
MONTICELLO: 9 cases at Piatt County Nursing Home
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
The Piatt County Nursing Home is up to nine positive tests for COVID-19 among its residents, according to an update given to the county board nursing home committee on Thursday morning.
The cases have all come since Dec. 6, and the facility's director of nursing Jessica Day said precautions are being taken to stem the spread.
“We moved our COVID wing to make it larger in case we do have more positives, to get them down there quicker and isolate them,” Day said. “We have separate staff working there, 12-hour shifts to make it comfortable for the residents.”
She added that the residents who tested positive are all “doing well in recovery.”
Since Aug., 12 employees at the nursing home have also tested positive. The facility is currently conducting twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of both residents and employees.
FACT: The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain the COVID-19 virus. Read more FAQs here: https://t.co/txW8g4lbgF pic.twitter.com/OEdWAJtWHr— IDPH (@IDPH) December 17, 2020
STATE: 8,828 new cases, 181 deaths, 8.4 percent seven-day rate
Of 92,015 tests statewide, 8,828 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 9.6 percent.
That pushed the state’s seven-day positivity rate down slightly, from 8.5 to 8.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 181 lives lost to COVID-19:
- Boone County: 1 male 90s
- Bureau County: 1 female 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 60s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 3 males 40s, 6 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Crawford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Edwards County: 1 female 80s
- Effingham County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 female 100-plus
- Hardin County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 90s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Massac County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 50s
- Richland County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Shelby County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Stark County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- White County: 2 males 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 2 males 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
FDA has taken more steps to help combat #COVID19 and to protect public health. Here’s a look at some of our latest activities. https://t.co/YP0mBm80hi pic.twitter.com/Myx1vfkmRh— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 17, 2020
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: First doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive
Filed Thursday morning by Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt County has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert said 50 doses were taken to Doctor John Warner Hospital on Wednesday, and will be allocated to healthcare workers in hospitals.
“DeWitt County was chosen for this early allocation due to its status as having one of the 50 highest death rates in Illinois,” Remmert said.
DeWitt County has recorded 16 COVID-related deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. A sixth death for Piatt County, a woman in her 70s, was announced on Wednesday.
Remmert was not sure when Piatt County would receive doses of the vaccine, but believes doses could be delivered as early as next week.
In an update from the state, he said hopes are that Moderna vaccines could be available to
all Illinois counties next week, pending emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
In his most recent update, Remmert said 18 new positive tests for COVID-19 had been recorded in DeWitt County Monday and Tuesday, with 19 in Piatt County over the same two days.
DeWitt County has totaled 819 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, Piatt County 959 cases.
The newest cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY
- Clinton, 8
- Farmer City, 7
- Kenney, 2
- Waynesville, 1
PIATT COUNTY
- Monticello, 8
- Atwood, 4
- White Heath, 3
- Mansfield, 2
- Cerro Gordo, 1
- Hammond, 1