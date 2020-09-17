CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has again crept up, with seven today, two more than the day before.
The number of positive tests in the county rose in the past day by 137 for a total 4,074, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases in the county were up by 29, to a current 439.
More than half of the active cases were in Champaign zip code area 61820, but one bright spot there, that area had just a single additional positive case Thursday compared to the day before.
The data was drawn from 9,460 additional tests reported in the past day.