Thursday's coronavirus updates | St. Joseph gym to remain closed during appeal
From our Mary Schenk this morning in court:
URBANA — The attorney for a St. Joseph gym that was court-ordered last week to close has appealed to a higher court and the gym will remain closed while the legal machinations continue.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a hearing scheduled Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis for a restraining order on The Zone, 109 N. Main St., was continued by agreement by her and Thomas DeVore, the Greenville attorney representing the business.
“His appeal alleged that we failed to attach sufficient documentation to our request for the temporary restraining order,” Rietz said of DeVore’s filing with the Fourth District Appellate Court in Springfield. “Our response says his appeal was not timely because he didn’t seek dismissal of the emergency TRO in the trial court.”
Difanis granted the temporary order May 14 and it was served that afternoon on the business, where folks were working out. A sheriff’s deputy stood by while they left.
Rietz had presented Difanis with evidence that the gym had reopened in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that such non-essential venues remain closed until the spread of coronavirus has substantially slowed.
However, the business reopened May 13 in defiance of the order, following a May 6 letter that DeVore sent to Rietz, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, and Krista Jones, president of the Champaign County Health Department. In it, he outlined the plans of D&K Fitness, the operators of The Zone, to reopen, maintaining that to do so was not a risk to public health.
Rietz, unlike many state’s attorneys in other smaller area counties, responded with the request for the restraining order and a notice of public closure from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. She countered that its reopening was “significantly endangering the public health and welfare.”
■ Good news, golfers: The edited version of the state’s Restore Illinois plan also allows foursomes to share a tee time (it’s twosomes only now) and carts to return to courses (one person max, unless your playing partner is a family member) starting a week from Friday.
■ Lost in the hubbub Wednesday: Illinois becoming the third state to surpass 100,000 confirmed cases, previously only reached by New York and New Jersey. Five states have reported more coronavirus-related deaths than Illinois.
■ Active cases (239) now outrank recovered ones (230) in Champaign County, a rarity during the pandemic. The number of residents hospitalized remains five.
■ Eleven of the 27 cases added to the county’s total are residents of Champaign’s 61820 ZIP code, which has had 86 cases. That’s second only to Rantoul’s 61866, which saw its total grow by nine, to 127.
■ Barring a major change in the state’s social-distancing rules, the local late-summer lineup won’t include Urbana’s Labor Day Parade or Sweetcorn Festival. C-U’s mayors both signed emergency orders that suspend through Sept. 7 the issuance of special-event permits needed for activities that draw big crowds to public property. Should the public-health outlook improve, both mayors said they’d reconsider granting permits on a case-to-case basis.
■ Douglas, Ford and Piatt counties each reported one new case, with Piatt’s involving a 46-year-old female health care worker in Champaign County. “She is having no signs or symptoms at this time,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois: 100,418 cases / 4,525 deaths
Champaign County: 476 (+27) / 7
Douglas: 27 (+1) / 0
Ford: 19 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 8 (+1) / 0
Vermilion: 34 (—) / 1