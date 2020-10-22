Of 11,660 new tests, 44 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.4 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.6 to 0.5 percent.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 3.7 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is 7.5 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained seven for the second straight day.
— Active cases rose by three, to 301. Recovered cases rose by 41, to 5,417.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by one, to 996.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 75 active (up four from Wednesday), 2,585 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 58 active (down five from Wednesday), 418 total (up seven)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (up two from Wednesday), 434 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (up one from Wednesday), 562 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 26 active (down three from Wednesday), 404 total (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 24 active (up two from Wednesday), 536 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (up three from Wednesday), 222 total (up six)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (up one from Wednesday), 141 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 114 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 6 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 31 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 17 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 42 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down two from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 713,766 tests, 5,746 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,630 close contacts quarantined and 927 close contacts that became positive.
MONTICELLO: School district to remain remote until Nov. 4
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
Remote learning at Monticello High School will continue until Nov. 4, the school district announced Thursday.
Students have been learning online this week after six positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded since Oct. 16.
A total of 35 close contacts have also been identified, according to Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
“COVID cases continue to spike in the area, making contact tracing more challenging as the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department is processing a large volume of cases,” he said.
Students were already scheduled to have Nov. 2-3 off, so waiting until Nov. 4 “will allow all positive cases and all close contacts to complete the quarantine time period, ultimately minimizing any further spread of COVID-19 at Monticello High School,” Zimmerman said.
He added that safety and cleaning procedures have been followed in order to minimize risk and the potential spread of COVID-19 to others.
STATE: 80,977 tests, 4,942 cases, 44 fatalities
Of 80,977 new tests, a single-day record 4,942 came back positive statewide Thursday — a rate of 6.1 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate held at 5.7 percent for the second straight day following 15 straight days of increases.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 44 fatalities statewide on Thursday:
- Carroll County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,463 people hospitalized (up 125 from the previous day), 525 patients in ICU beds (up 23) and 212 patients on ventilators (up 18).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,031,082 tests, 360,159 cases and 9,387 deaths.
UI: 9,639 tests, 20 cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained at its lowest point — 0.1 percent — for the fourth straight day.
Twenty new cases emerged from 9,639 new tests Wednesday, a rate of 0.2 percent, the UI reported Thursday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,464 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,746 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases