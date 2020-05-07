Subscribe: Print or online
****
The state death toll surpassed the 3,000 mark today, with 138 additional coronavirus-related fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.
That brings Illinois' total to 3,111 — sixth-most in the U.S., behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
At today's daily state briefing in Chicago, IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike also reported 2,641 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the state total to 70,873.
The newly reported deaths spanned 15 counties:
— Clinton County: 1 male 70s.
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 6 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 19 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 90s.
— Jackson County: 1 male 60s.
— Kane County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 80s.
— Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s.
— Macon County: 1 female 70s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Peoria County: 1 female 90s.
— Rock Island County: 1 male 70s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 80s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 80s.
****
LITTLE LEAGUE CALLS OFF SEASON
The ballfields in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy will be empty for the near future.
Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Little League said it is canceling the season, which usually wraps up in late June. The four league presidents said in a statement that they made the decision after consulting the C-U Public Health District and reviewing Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new five-step plan to re-open the economy.
League officials, however, are holding out hope for baseball late this summer, in July or August. They said they'll re-group in mid-June to evaluate the situation.
— Tim Ditman, WDWS 1400-AM
****
PIATT NURSING HOME RESIDENTS, STAFFERS TESTED
From Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican ...
Sixteen residents of the Piatt County Nursing Home, along with three staff members, have all tested negative for COVID-19 during the current pandemic, according to a report given to the county board nursing home committee.
Five residents of the adjacent Maple Point Supportive Living facility in Monticello have also tested negative.
Infection Prevention Nurse Tiffany Kleven said there is a plan ready in case there is a positive case at the nursing home. It involves isolating COVID-19 patients at the end of one of the building’s wings.
“We are looking at getting a clear divider for that hallway, and we would designate one nurse, and one CNA to care for the positive resident or residents. We could hold up to eight in that unit,” Klevin said.
“They could come through that (wing’s) door, they could screen each other, they would not have to come out into the general population,” she added.
She was also asked how the nursing home was handling staff who also work at other healthcare facilities.
“Our staff is very careful,” Klevin said. “Healthcare workers are using PPE (personal protection equipment), they’ve showered, they’ve been home before they come into our facility. They don’t go from one job right into the other.”
Staff workers who have been in any facilities where there have been positive cases must be tested for COVID-19 and cleared before being allowed back in the nursing home.
PPE equipment reinforcements are also on the way, according to Klevin and Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter. They told the committee that a shipment including 150 masks and 2,000 gowns should arrive from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois National Guard next week.
Porter said gowns have been especially difficult to find, with the nursing home using some washable ones on loan from Kirby Medical Center to help get through the current coronavirus crisis.
“We haven’t been able to obtain gowns through traditional means,” he said. “All of a sudden to have 2,000 gowns will be pretty remarkable.”
The shipment is also expected to include shoe covers, hand sanitizer and face shields.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— The total number of confirmed cases linked to an outbreak at Rantoul Foods grew by two, for a total of 49. There were no new cases at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, which jumped from one to four a day earlier.
All told, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County rose by nine, to 217, breaking a pattern of double-digit additions four of the previous five days.
— Of Champaign County’s 217 cases, 116 are considered recovered and 95 active, with six hospitalizations. New ZIP code totals:
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 48
➜ 61822/Champaign: 30
➜ 61821/Champaign, 61802/Urbana: 29
➜ 61820/Champaign: 28
➜ 61801/Urbana: 20
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 10
➜ 61874/Savoy: 7
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer, 60949/Ludlow, 61878/Thomasboro, 61880/Tolono: 2
➜ 61877/Sidney: 1
— If you live under the same roof as your mom, hug away on Mother’s Day. If not, state public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike advises, “virtual hugs are still the order of the day.”
“We still don’t have a cure. We still don’t have a vaccine. We really aren’t that far from where we were a month ago,” she said Wednesday. “Expanding your inner circle now will increase your chances for infection.”
— Asked about the likelihood of two of the state’s summer staples happening in 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “I think it’s highly unlikely we’ll be able to hold our state fairs.”
****
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 68,232 cases / 2,974 deaths
Champaign County: 217 (+9) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 12 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 26 (+1) / 1