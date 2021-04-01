Of 11,996 new tests, 45 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total over 19,000.
Active cases increased by 31, to 354, while hospitalizations rose by one, to 13.
Not surprisingly, the biggest jump in active cases came in Champaign's 61820 ZIP code, which includes Campustown. It added 17 new cases to its total Thursday.
The UI campus experienced an uptick in positive tests this week, adding 57 the past three days; there's often a lag of a day or two before campus cases are added to the county total.
Countywide, active close contacts in quarantine now total 498, up by 16 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 89 active (up 17)
- 61821/Champaign: 58 active (up 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 48 active (up 4)
- 61866/Rantoul: 43 active (down 5)
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (up 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 30 active (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (up 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (up 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (up 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,668 cases (up 19)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,966 cases (up 3)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,322 cases (up 8)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,966 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,639 cases (up 1)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,258 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,192 cases (up 6)
- 70.01 to 80: 544 cases (up 2)
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,051,529 tests
- 19,023 confirmed cases
- 354 active cases
- 18,531 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 25,673 close contacts quarantined
- 3,084 close contacts that became positive
REGION: Champaign Champaign seven-day rate hits 3.5%
After falling as low as 1.6 percent in mid-March, Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate is now at its highest point since Feb. 21.
The rate rose Thursday from 3.2 to 3.5 percent after 1,143 new tests and 26 new cases were added to the county totals.
Thursday's seven-day rates in area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.4 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 1.4 percent (-0.5)
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (—)
- Piatt County: 1.7 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 2.6 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt County: 3.4 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 3.4 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.5 percent (+0.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day rate holds at 0.15%
Thirteen cases emerged from 7,530 tests Wednesday on the UI campus, according to data updated Thursday.
It's the UI's third straight day with double-digit new cases but down from the 22 reported on each of the two days prior.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.15 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,422.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 84 positive tests — 55 involving undergrads, seven faculty/staff members, seven grad students and 15 classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
- Saturday, March 27: 3,623 new tests, 5 new cases
- Sunday, March 28: 5,330 new tests, 4 new cases
- Monday, March 29: 13,301 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, March 30: 8,688 new tests, 22 new cases
- Wednesday, March 31: 7,530 new tests, 13 new cases
CARLE: 21 COVID patients in Urbana, 12 in Bloomington
Two of the 21 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana is in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 38 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region (an increase of three overnight), with six of those in ICU (unchanged from Wednesday).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 12 COVID patients, with four in ICU.
Carle's Eureka Hospital and Richland Memorial Hospital each had two COVID patients, Carle's Hoopeston Regional Health Center one.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 15 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 31: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, April 1: 21 patients, 2 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 13 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 31: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, April 1: 12 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,454 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 302 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 3,526 cases the most in nearly two months
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state reported 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5.
That drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 3.5 percent, a high since Feb. 3, as more than 96,000 test results were reported over the previous 24 hours. Another 25 COVID-19-positive Illinoisans were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 21,326 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations continued to trend upward as well, with 1,411 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, including 304 intensive care unit beds and 121 ventilators.
Vaccinations continue to increase, but the vast majority of Illinoisans have still not been completely vaccinated. As of Thursday, 17.3 percent of the state’s population, or over 2.2 million people, were fully vaccinated. More than 5.9 million doses have been administered of the more than 7.5 million doses that have been distributed to providers.
Over the previous 24 hours, 116,551 doses were administered, bringing the seven-day average to 109,073, an increase of about 8,000 from a week ago.
According to a New York Times database, Illinois was 20th of all states as of Wednesday with 31 percent of the population having received one dose of the vaccine. It was also 20th for percentage of allocated doses that have been used, at 79 percent.
On Wednesday, national news outlets including Politico and the New York Times reported that a “mix-up” at the factory of Emergent BioSolutions, which manufactures vaccine for both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, mixed the ingredients of two different vaccines, spoiling up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health Officials Announce 3,526 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/Y5xSudZiOS— IDPH (@IDPH) April 1, 2021
A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state’s anticipated shipment for next week is not expected to be affected by the error, but the administration is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moving forward.
The state has reported 351 cases of COVID-19 variations, which are mutations of the original new coronavirus that could prove more contagious or deadly.
The uptick in the general disease spread and hospitalizations for the virus have halted entry into a “bridge” phase to reopening that would have allowed for greater maximum capacities at social events, bars, restaurants and other businesses.
Roughly two weeks after Pritzker announced the bridge phase, the plan is put off indefinitely until hospitalizations and new cases stop increasing, even though more than 70 percent of seniors have received at least their first dose of the vaccine — a prerequisite for entry into the next phase.
As of Wednesday night, the state saw 146 new hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness on Monday, which marked 14 straight days of increases for the number. Monday was the latest day for which that data was available.
Meanwhile, unemployment remained high in the state, although the 14,189 new claims for the week ending March 27 represented a 9 percent decrease from the week prior and a 92 percent decrease from the same period one year ago.
Continued claims decreased by 4 percent from the week prior, to 215,164.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported that unemployment rates increased and jobs decreased in every metro area of the state in the month of February compared to the year prior, which was the final month before the pandemic began wreaking havoc on public health and the global economy.
Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate spiked from 3.7 percent to 7.8 percent over the one-year period. The not seasonally adjusted rate nationally was 6.6 percent in February.
All 14 metropolitan areas saw decreases in nonfarm jobs, with the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division seeing a decrease of 8.8 percent, or 330,200 jobs. The Elgin Metro Division fell 8.2 percent or by 21,000 jobs, and the Kankakee area fell 8.1 percent or by 3,700 jobs.