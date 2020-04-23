Subscribe: Print or online
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Illinois’ stay-at-home order will be extended another month — through May 30 — with some modifications, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this afternoon.
“I know we all want our lives back,” Pritzker said. “If I could make that happen, I would. ... We need to keep going a little wile longer to finish the job.”
Under a new and modified executive order that will take effect on May 1, Illinoisans will be required to wear a “face-covering or a mask” when in public indoor places, including stores, and in all public places where a six-foot social distance can’t be maintained.
“This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask,” the order states.
It’s among several changes to the current order. Others:
— Golf will be permitted “under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and when ensuring that social distancing is followed."
— State parks will begin a phased reopening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. In East Central Illinois, four parks will reopen on May 1: the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Park and Wolf Creek State Park.
— Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted.
— “Non-essential” retail stores can reopen to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.
— Businesses and manufacturers deemed “essential” will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, “as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers."
"This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers," the order states.
— Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. "These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering," the order states.
— Animal grooming services will be allowed to reopen.
— The Illinois Department of Public Health will issue guidance to surgi-centers and hospitals to allow for "certain elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions," starting on May 1.
"Facilities will need to meet specific criteria, including proper PPE, ensuring enough overall space for COVID-19 patients remains available, and testing of elective surgery patients to ensure COVID-19 negative status," the order states.
In conjunction with this afternoon's announcement, Pritzker released modeling put together by top academic institutions, including the University of Illinois, that predicts the course of coronavirus in the state over the coming months.
"On our current trajectory, the state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.
If the stay-at-home order were lifted this week, the model projects a second wave of the outbreak in Illinois starting in May, "which would claim tens of thousands of lives and greatly exceed the state’s hospital capacity."
"We still have the enemy out there," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at today's briefing. "... We still have no treatment. We still have no vaccine."
Also during today's briefing in Chicago, IDPH announced 1,826 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths. The fatalities include a Champaign County case announced locally on Wednesday, involving a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.
The state totals climbed to 36,934 cases, in 96 of Illinois' 102 counties, and 1,688 deaths.
The newly reported fatalities were spread across 14 counties:
— Boone County: 1 male 80s.
— Champaign County: 1 male 90s.
— Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s.
— Fayette County: 1 female 90s.
— Jackson County: 1 female 70s.
— Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s.
— Kendall County: 1 male 70s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 100-plus.
— McHenry County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Sangamon County: 1 male 70s.
— Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to “find the right balances” to ensure the costs of staying home don’t outweigh those of reopening Illinois: “I understand it’s challenging for people. There’s a mental-health cost in addition to a financial cost. ... We’re all recognizing that normal is going look a little bit different going forward until there’s a vaccine.”
— A man in his 90s with underlying health conditions is the fifth person to die from COVID-19 in Champaign County. All five COVID-19 deaths in the county to date have occurred in April, and all have been older adults. No further details were provided by local health officials about the case announced Wednesday.
— A week after setting a single-day high for most deaths, Illinois reported its most new cases in a 24-hour span — 2,049. “Why do we have the highest number of positives today? Because we tested more people,” said Pritzker, noting that 9,349 people had been tested for COVID-19 since Tuesday’s briefing.
— State health department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said more than 2,500 health workers statewide have contracted COVID-19, including “potentially eight deaths” — the first time such numbers have been released. Those workers could include a range of positions, she said, from nurses to front-desk attendants to nursing-home workers.
— Wednesday’s cancellations:
➜ All fall study-abroad programs at the UI.
➜ All Champaign County Forest Preserve District public programs through May.
➜ The June 28 Chicago Pride Parade, the nation’s third largest.
➜ Saturday’s Market In The Square in Urbana.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 35,108 cases / 1,565 deaths
Champaign County: 98 (+2) / 5
Douglas: 12 (—) / 0
Ford: 6 (—) / 1
Piatt: 7 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 11 (—) / 0