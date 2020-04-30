Thursday's coronavirus updates | Tuscola outlet to reopen; Unit 4 to honor seniors
Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
Tuscola Outlet Shops will reopen Friday under state retail-to-go restrictions for limited hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information wasn’t available yet on which stores at that property will be reopening to fill customer orders and bring items out to their cars.
****
TIP OF THE HAT
On Friday morning, Unit 4 staff will place yard signs near Centennial and Central high schools as a tribute to graduating seniors.
Construction continues at both Champaign sites, as this drone photo by The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis makes clear. The view is high above Central looking southwest and shows just how much work has been completed on the new fieldhouse, which dwarfs historic Seely Hall (bottom left).
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— One day after surpassing the 2,000-death mark, Illinois reached another grim milestone — 50,000 total confirmed cases. Wednesday’s tally of 2,253 pushed the state’s total to 50,355.
— Champaign — the state’s 10th most populous county — is 15th in confirmed cases. How the 124 cases (32 of which are considered active) break down by ZIP code:
➜ 61822/Champaign: 28
➜ 61802/Urbana: 20
➜ 61801/Urbana: 17
➜ 61821/Champaign 14
➜ 61820/Champaign: 11
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 9
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 9
➜ 61874/Savoy: 6
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer: 2
➜ 61880/Tolono: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61878/Thomasboro: 1
— Kickapoo, cleared to reopen Friday, isn’t the only local park set to welcome back guests. Starting Monday, Allerton Park will be open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.
— After a second GOP state representative (John Cabello of Machesney Park) filed suit in hope of blocking the next stay-at-home order from taking effect, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he won’t back down, calling it “another attempt at grandstanding.”
— The state is deploying hundreds of nurses to long-term care facilities, with their primary functions to administer swab tests to staff and residents, train staff on how to conduct swab tests, and help facilities improve hygiene practices and use of PPE.
BY THE NUMBERS
Champaign County: 124 (+10) / 6
Douglas: 14 (—) / 0
Ford: 10 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 19 (+1) / 1