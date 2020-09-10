Thursday's coronavirus updates: UI seven-day positivity rate drops below 1%; Vermilion adds 14 cases; Pritzker: 'Most of our regions have seen a slight decrease in their positivity rates'
NOTE: Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said new county case totals had not been added to public health's dashboard Thursday morning because the staff was making case investigation a priority. The case data may be added Thursday evening, he said.
UI: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases, 0.7% rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus fell below 1 percent after Tuesday’s 11,621 new tests and 81 new cases were added to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard.
That’s a daily rate of 0.7 percent. The seven-day rate stands at 0.9 percent, with Wednesday’s totals yet to be added.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,466 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 1,748 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHICAGO: 'Because there's no national strategy, it's up to us,' Pritzker says
Reports Jerry Nowicki from our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Will and Kankakee Counties must lower their rolling COVID-19 test positivity rate by about one more percentage point before restrictions on economic activity can be lifted, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday at a COVID-19 update in Chicago.
Those counties, which make up Region 7 of the state’s reopening plan, had a 7.5 percent seven-day average positivity rate as of Monday, but it will need to decrease to 6.5 percent before coronavirus mitigations such as closures of indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars can be lifted.
Region 4 of the reopening plan, however, continues to see its positivity rate increase, moving to 10.1 percent as of Monday. The only other region above 7 percent is north-central Illinois, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, which sat at 7.2 percent as of Monday.
“Last week, I highlighted the trend over the previous two weeks that nine of our 11 regions had seen increases in positivity rates,” Pritzker said Thursday. “I'm pleased to say that over the last seven days, most of our regions have seen a slight decrease in their positivity rates, with only three seeing a statistically significant increase.”
Pritzker cited Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in justifying the 8-percent threshold as one needed to spur further state action in a given region.
“You can either close the bars or close the schools,” Pritzker said, referring to Fauci’s previous comments about rate of increase.
Pritzker said economic restoration cannot happen until the virus is under control.
“Unless we get it under control, either by people following the doctor's recommended mitigations or with an effective treatment or a vaccine, we will be fighting to save the Titanic with a plastic bucket,” he said. “Because there's no national strategy, it's up to us — every individual and every city and every business in Illinois — to slow the rate of infection across the state, wear a mask. Watch your distance, don't exceed capacity limits.”
The expansion of testing through a University of Illinois saliva-based testing program to other university campuses could take another six to eight weeks, but will depend on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and manufacturing of equipment, Pritzker added.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike once again noted the importance of the widespread use of face coverings.
“There is much we still need to learn about this virus,” she said. “We're still learning if a person can be reinfected, and if so, after what timeframe. We're still learning how much viral load is present before someone starts showing symptoms. We're still learning what medicines can be most effective to treat this virus.”
What is known, Ezike said, is that a person with the virus can spread it even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Masks can help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that a person expels when talking, she said.
“Models do suggest that public mask-wearing is most effective at stopping spread of the virus when compliance is high,” Ezike said. “That means the vast majority of people need to be wearing the face covering.”
Illinoisans should also get their flu shot in the coming days as well, officials noted.
VERMILION COUNTY: 56 active cases, 4 in hospital
The number of new cases in Vermilion County grew by 14 Thursday, to 405.
Three of the 14 are family-related to residents who tested positive earlier, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The breakdown of the 14 cases by age:
- Three in 20s
- One in 30s
- Three in 40s
- Three in 50s
- One in 60s
- Three in 70s
Four Vermilion residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19. The county's seven-day positivity rate also remained unchanged, at 2.6 percent.
STATE: 48,982 tests, 1,953 cases, 28 deaths
Of 48,982 new tests statewide, 1,953 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 4.0 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 3.7 to 3.8 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 28 lives lost to COVID-19 on Thursday, including a Ford County fatality announced locally earlier in the week.
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Christian County: 1 female 50s
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Edgar County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 70s
- Randolph County: 1 female 50s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 40s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
PIATT COUNTY: 3 new cases, 110 total
Two new cases in Monticello and one in Mansfield raised the number of confirmed cases in Piatt County to 110.
No Piatt residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, said Dave Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.