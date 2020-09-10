Thursday's coronavirus updates: UI seven-day positivity rate drops below 1%; Vermilion County adds 14 cases, pushing total over 400
NOTE: Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said new county case totals had not been added to public health's dashboard Thursday morning because the staff was making case investigation a priority. The case data may be added Thursday evening, he said.
UI: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases, 0.7% rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus fell below 1 percent after Tuesday’s 11,621 new tests and 81 new cases were added to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard.
That’s a daily rate of 0.7 percent. The seven-day rate stands at 0.9 percent, with Wednesday’s totals yet to be added.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,466 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 1,748 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: 56 active cases, 4 in hospital
The number of new cases in Vermilion County grew by 14 Thursday, to 405.
Three of the 14 are family-related to residents who tested positive earlier, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The breakdown of the 14 cases by age:
- Three in 20s
- One in 30s
- Three in 40s
- Three in 50s
- One in 60s
- Three in 70s
Four Vermilion residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19. The county's seven-day positivity rate also remained unchanged, at 2.6 percent.
STATE: 48,982 tests, 1,953 cases, 28 deaths
Of 48,982 new tests statewide, 1,953 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 4.0 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 3.7 to 3.8 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 28 lives lost to COVID-19 on Thursday, including a Ford County fatality announced locally earlier in the week.
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Christian County: 1 female 50s
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Edgar County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 70s
- Randolph County: 1 female 50s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 40s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
PIATT COUNTY: 3 new cases, 110 total
Two new cases in Monticello and one in Mansfield raised the number of confirmed cases in Piatt County to 110.
No Piatt residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, said Dave Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.