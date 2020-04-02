Thursday's coronavirus updates | UI to move summer courses online
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com.
Tom's Mailbag: Click here
****
The University of Illinois has decided to move its summer courses online.
The move comes as UI instructors and students are finishing up their second week of online teaching after returning from spring break.
“In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and continued guidance from both local and state health officials, we have made the decision that all Summer 2020 courses will be conducted remotely via alternative delivery mechanisms,” a massmail from Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris said.
“We know that this decision about summer courses may generate additional questions about summer research, programs, travel, housing, events, remote work protocols, etc,” they said. “We are not ready to make those decisions at this time, but as soon as we are ready, you will be notified.”
Students will be able to begin registering for summer classes on April 20.
Summer study abroad programs had already been suspended.
****
IROQUOIS COUNTY UPDATE
On Thursday, Iroquois County reported two more cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to four: males in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
****
CHAMPAIGN MAN’S STORY
Bruce Swartz opened up about his recent illness and eventual testing to The News-Gazette’s Bob Asmussen on Wednesday. This morning he announced that he indeed had tested positive for CIVD-19.
“I keep reminding myself I’m not in control and God is,” he said. “And that’s OK.”
****
RELIGIOUS LEADERS WEIGH IN
With Easter nearing, 27 members of the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County submitted a letter that published in Thursday’s News-Gazette:
‘Religion has placed a supreme value on the sanctity of human life. If we have the opportunity to preserve the life and well-being of another, we must take that responsibility seriously.’
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Among Illinois’ 102 counties, Douglas is just 58th in population but tied for 20th in the number of COVID-19 cases. After reporting its first three cases Tuesday, the county with just under 20,000 residents added fivemore Wednesday — a man in his 50s, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s and two women in their 20s.
— Champaign County’s total climbed to 38 after nine cases were added Wednesday. Of the 38, 33 are considered ‘active,’ five ‘recovered.’
— Vermilion County’s second positive case in as many days involves a resident described only as a person in his or her 20s. The two cases are apparently not connected, according to county health Administrator Doug Toole.
— Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 986 new cases and 42 more deaths, pushing the totals to 6,980 and 14. Those numbers will continue to rise ‘until we get to that peak,’ IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned, citing global trends that show about 20 percent of patients will be hospitalized, 5 percent will require ICU care and 1 to 3 percent will die.
News-Gazette