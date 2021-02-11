THURSDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 36,859 in Champaign County have received first dose (17.6% of population), 9,899 now fully vaccinated (4.7%)
IDPH: Second virus variant confirmed in Rock Island case
A second virus variant — one first detected in South Africa — has made its way to Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced the first case of COVID-19 variant B1351, confirmed the variant in a Rock Island resident.
Illinois is also reporting 22 cases of the B117 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom. Several case of the B117 variant was confirmed last week in Champaign County, according to C-U Public Health.
“We expected to see more cases of variants detected in Illinois, including the B1351 strain,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday. “These variants seem to spread more rapidly, which can lead to more cases of COVID-19 and even another surge. Our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible remains wearing our masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn.”
Cases of B1351 were first reported in the U.S. at the end of January. So far, according to state health officials, "studies suggest that antibodies generated through the current COVID-19 vaccines recognize these variants and may offer some protection. Additional studies are underway."
Viruses constantly change and new variants are expected, Ezike said. In addition to the variants first reported in the UK and South Africa, the P.1 variant has emerged in Brazil.
CARLE: 40 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 3 in Bloomington
Carle had fewer COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Urbana on Thursday than at any point in the three months it's been reporting data publicly on a daily basis.
Eight of the 40 COVID patients in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
In all, 47 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle facilities, with nine of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients and its Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had one, none of the three in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,272 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 271 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 44 new cases, 0.5 percent seven-day rate
After back-to-back 70-plus-case days, the UI campus reported 44 new positive tests Wednesday, according to data updated Thursday.
Testing totals remained high (9,232) and the campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 6,480 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 4,642 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan No testing for holiday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 796 active cases, 24 hospitalized
Of 13,579 new COVID-19 tests, 68 came back positive Thursday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 17,254.
Active cases were up by 26, to 796. Hospitalizations were down by one, to 24.
The health district is monitoring 961 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 35 from Wednesday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 351 active (up 24)
- 61801/Urbana: 64 active (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 55 active (down five)
- 61802/Urbana: 55 (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 53 active (down eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 45 active (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 39 active (down one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 30 active (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 19 active (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 16 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 13 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 9 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,580,448 tests
- 17,254 confirmed cases
- 796 active cases
- 16,342 recovered cases
- 116 fatalities
- 24 county residents hospitalized
- 22,656 close contacts quarantined
- 2,677 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Hospitalizations fall again — to 106
Hospitalizations in 21-county Region 6 dropped for the 11th straight day, from 112 to 106, the lowest point since Oct. 18.
The region's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, falling from 3.7 to 3.6 percent while Champaign County's rate held at 4.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Thursday are through Feb. 8).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 31 4.6 percent
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Ford: 6.4 percent (-0.7)
- Douglas: 6.3 percent (-0.8)
- Iroquois: 5.5 percent (+0.5)
- Clay: 5.0 percent (-1.1)
- Vermilion: 4.9 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt: 4.3 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 4.2 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign: 4.0 percent (—)
- Crawford: 4.0 percent (-0.5)
- Clark: 3.9 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 3.8 percent (-0.2)
- Cumberland: 3.6 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 3.4 percent (+0.2)
- Shelby: 2.9 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 2.6 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 2.5 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 2.2 percent (-0.4)
- Fayette: 2.2 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 2.2 percent (-1.3)
- Richland: 2.2 percent (—)
- Lawrence 1.1 percent (+0.2)