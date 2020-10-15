A man in his 70s who’d been hospitalized became the eighth Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials announced Thursday afternoon.
“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. This is our third death in just a little over a week,” county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The county also reported 59 new cases, bringing its total to 1,211. Of those, 263 are classified as active.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One in their 90s
- One in their 80s
- Three in their 70s
- 13 in their 60s
- Seven in their 50s
- Six in their 40
- Four in their 30s
- 10 in their 20s
- Eight teenagers
- Four grade-school-aged children
- One preschooler
- One toddler
Twenty-four of the new cases are family-related to others who tested positive.
Meanwhile, the county’s seven-day positivity rate continues to decrease — from as high as 10.6 percent a week ago to 9.1 percent as of Thursday.
Plus, Toole wrote, “we did see our daily positivity rate (6.8%) go below 8% for the first time since 9/30. Let’s hope we continue with this downward trend in numbers.”
STATE: 67,086 tests, record 4,015 cases
Nearly seven months after its first stay-at-home order was issued, Illinois on Thursday set a single-day high for most new cases — 4,015.
Only one day in the past seven months topped it — Sept. 4, when state health officials reported 5,368 cases — but that number was the result of delayed reporting due to a slowdown in data processing, officials said.
Thursday’s 4,015 new cases came from 67,086 new tests, a rate of 6.0 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.6 to 4.9 percent. It’s the ninth straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday also reported 53 deaths, including one in Champaign County.
A woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions is the 28th resident to lose her life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey.
The 53 deaths spanned 30 of Illinois' 102 counties:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Carroll County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 2 males 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 20s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,848 people hospitalized (up 84 from a day earlier), 388 patients in ICU beds (down two) and 137 patients on ventilators (down six).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,531,009 tests, 331,620 cases and 9,127 deaths.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 65 new cases, 317 active
Of 10,426 new tests, 65 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.6 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity remained 0.5 percent for the fourth straight day.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.
— Active cases rose by 23, to 317. Recovered cases were up 42, to 5,080.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine shrunk by 49, to 1,002.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 113 active (up nine from Wednesday), 2,518 total (up 21)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (down three from Wednesday), 518 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 34 active (down one from Wednesday), 512 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 30 active (up four from Wednesday), 395 total (up 10)
- 61802/Urbana: 24 active (up one from Wednesday), 378 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 18 active (up five from Wednesday), 345 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (up five from Wednesday), 203 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (up three from Wednesday), 110 total (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (down two from Wednesday), 78 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (up one from Wednesday), 135 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (down one from Wednesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (up one from Wednesday), 4 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 28 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 15 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 652,101 tests, 5,424 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,168 close contacts quarantined and 869 close contacts that became positive.
FORD COUNTY: 63 active cases, five hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by four Thursday, to 230 (155 classified as confirmed, 75 as probable).
Sixty-eight Ford cases remain active, with 63 of those residents isolating at home and five hospitalized.
Residents in the 20-to-29 age group have the most positive tests (38), following by under-20 (29).
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Fourteen new cases emerged from 10,057 tests Tuesday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.1 percent.
For the sixth straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,371 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,653 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases