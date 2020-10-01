A man in his 70s became the fifth Vermilion County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and to the others impacted by this disease," county health Administrator Doug Toole said Thursday afternoon.
The county also reported 31 newly confirmed cases, raising its total to 732. Seven of the new cases are connected to previously reported positive tests, Toole said.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One in their 80s
- Six in their 70s
- Two in their 60s
- Two in their 50s
- Three in their 40s
- Six in their 30s
- Three in their 20s
- Six teens
- One grade-school-aged child
- One pre-schooler
Seven of the 132 residents whose cases are considered active are hospitalized, Toole said.
The county's seven-day positivity rate jumped from 7.8 percent to 8.2 overnight.
UI: Study abroad called off for spring
The University of Illinois has canceled study abroad for the spring semester, the N-G's Ben Zigterman reports.
While the UI’s office of international safety and security said the university was exploring ways to resume study abroad, “the rate of COVID-19 transmission and continued uncertainty suggest that it is not yet appropriate to resume study abroad."
“This was not the desired outcome and university staff share our students’ disappointment,” the office said on its website.
No waivers or exceptions will be made for the spring semester, and the UI warned that anyone who still chooses to study abroad “will have no University connection or support.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 22nd fatality, 56 new cases
A 22nd Champaign County resident has died of COVID-19, the C-U Public Health District announced Thursday.
The county’s second coronavirus-related death in two days involved another woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Meanwhile, of 6,304 new tests in Champaign County, 56 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 0.9 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by two, to five.
Active cases grew by 22, to 383, while recovered cases were up 33, to 4,388.
Pandemic totals: 532,843 tests and 4,793 confirmed cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 231 active (up 13 from Wednesday), 2,274 total (up 30)
- 61801/Urbana: 41 active (up seven from Wednesday), 449 total (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 340 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (up four from Wednesday), 175 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 442 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 10 active (up two from Wednesday), 335 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 10 active (up two from Wednesday),315 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 124 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down two from Wednesday), 93 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down one from Wednesday), 16 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (up one from Wednesday), 58 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one from Wednesday), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (down one from Wednesday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
NATION: Illinois, Alaska share 15th-lowest seven-day rate
Among neighboring states, four of six have higher seven-day positivity rates than Illinois’ 3.5 percent — Indiana at 11.7, Missouri 15.3, Iowa 17.2 and Wisconsin 21.1 — according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Here’s a state-by-state breakdown:
- Maine: 0.4 percent
- Vermont: 0.5 percent
- Massachusetts: 0.7 percent
- New Hampshire: 0.9 percent
- Rhode Island: 0.9 percent
- New York: 1.1 percent
- Connecticut: 1.2 percent
- New Jersey: 2.3 percent
- California: 2.8 percent
- Michigan: 3.0 percent
- Ohio: 3.1 percent
- New Mexico: 3.2 percent
- Kentucky: 3.3 percent
- Washington: 3.4 percent
- Alaska: 3.5 percent
- Illinois: 3.5 percent
- Colorado: 3.6 percent
- Louisiana: 3.6 percent
- West Virginia: 3.7 percent
- Minnesota: 4.5 percent
- Virginia: 4.5 percent
- Arkansas: 4.7 percent
- Oregon: 5.0 percent
- Maryland: 5.2 percent
- South Carolina: 5.3 percent
- Tennessee: 5.5 percent
- Texas: 5.9 percent
- Arizona: 6.2 percent
- Hawaii: 6.2 percent
- Georgia: 6.4 percent
- Pennsylvania: 6.8 percent
- North Carolina: 7.3 percent
- Delaware: 7.4 percent
- North Dakota: 7.4 percent
- Oklahoma: 7.8 percent
- Montana: 8.3 percent
- Florida: 11.0 percent
- Indiana: 11.7 percent
- Nevada: 12.1 percent
- Alabama: 12.3 percent
- Wyoming: 12.6 percent
- Utah: 13.2 percent
- Nebraska: 13.3 percent
- Missouri: 15.3 percent
- Kansas: 15.5 percent
- Iowa: 17.2 percent
- Mississippi: 17.8 percent
- Idaho: 21.2 percent
- Wisconsin: 21.1 percent
- South Dakota: 25.9 percent
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Five new cases, 325 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by five, to 325.
The new cases involve five women — one each in their 20s, 30s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
STATE: 65,615 tests, 2,166 cases, 25 deaths
Of 65,615 new tests statewide, 2,166 came back positive Thursday, a rate of 3.3 percent.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 3.5 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday also reported 25 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Bond County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 10-plus
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 2 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 40s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,635 people hospitalized, 359 patients in ICU beds and 149 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,690,437 tests, 295,440 cases and 8,696 deaths.