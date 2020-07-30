Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said today that a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions is Champaign County's 19th person to die of COVID-19.
Champaign County has added 19 additional COVID-19 cases, bumping up the total Thursday to 1,432. Of the total, 219 are active cases, 1,194 are recovered and 14 are hospitalized.
The highest number of cases by age group continues to be among those 21-30, with 358 cases to date.
Urbana’s 61802 zip code area continued to top the county with the most active cases, at 44.