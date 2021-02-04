The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,702, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 28,536 — or 13.6 percent of the population.
With 408 more second doses being administered, 3.0 percent of the county population (6,256 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,517 total doses have now been administered, up 66 from the day before.
- 325 residents (2.06 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 1,908 total doses have now been administered, up 173 from the day before.
- 398 residents (2.04 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,554 total doses have now been administered, up 70 from the day before.
- 323 residents (2.44 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 3,123 total doses have now been administered, up 285 from the day before.
- 919 residents (3.33 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,157 total doses have now been administered, up 84 from the day before.
- 552 residents (3.37 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 6,236 total doses have now been administered, up 789 from the day before.
- 818 residents (1.07 percent of the county population) have received both doses.