The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 966, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 36,859 — or 17.6 percent of the population.
With 1,177 more second doses being administered, 4.7 percent of the county population (9,889 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,314 total doses have now been administered, up 139 from the day before.
- 420 residents (2.66 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,663 total doses have now been administered, up 169 from the day before.
- 603 residents (3.10 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,269 total doses have now been administered, up 277 from the day before.
- 394 residents (2.97 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,121 total doses have now been administered, up 318 from the day before.
- 1,177 residents (4.26 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 3,318 total doses have now been administered, up 134 from the day before.
- 696 residents (4.24 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 8,982 total doses have now been administered, up 177 from the day before.
- 1,078 residents (1.40 percent of the county population) have received both doses.