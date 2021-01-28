THURSDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6's 7-day rate reaches lowest point since Aug. 28
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,997 Thursday, according to public health data.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 20,612 — or 9.8 percent of the population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 3,009, or 1.4 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That number rose by 489 overnight.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,284 total doses have now been administered, up 174 from the day before.
179 residents (0.92 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 1,140 total doses have now been administered, up 257 from the day before.
176 residents (1.33 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 2,425 total doses have now been administered, up 351 from the day before.
594 residents (2.15 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,583 total doses have now been administered, up 154 from the day before.
318 residents (1.94 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 3,349 total doses have now been administered, up 303 from the day before.
273 residents (0.36 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PRITZKER: 'The state is doing everything we can to help'
Reports Tim Kirsininkas of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushed back on criticisms of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday, saying state officials are “doing everything we can” to ensure timely delivery of doses.
Illinois currently ranks 47th among all 50 states in vaccine distribution, with 4.8 percent of the state’s 12.7 million residents having been vaccinated so far. The state has issued 829,488 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, with only 1.4 percent of the state’s population having received both required doses.
Some state lawmakers have criticized the Pritzker administration for the slow delivery of the vaccine, especially at long-term care facilities that have been prioritized under the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
The state reported Thursday that 131,284 doses have been issued at long-term care facilities out of 496,100 doses allocated, just 26 percent of the total allotted to them. Those vaccines are administered through a federal Pharmacy Partnership program with nationwide pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS.
State senators from both parties asked for more transparency from the administration regarding the distribution of vaccines in a pair of letters to the governor’s office this week.
In a letter to the governor on Thursday, Senate Republicans said “Illinois has failed its residents.”
“We are asking for you to provide a clear explanation to legislators and to the citizens of Illinois as to why Illinois is among the worst states in regard to getting vaccines out to those who need it most,” the GOP Senators wrote in the letter. “With all due respect, blaming the previous President, the federal government and CVS/Walgreens simply will not suffice.”
Pritzker said Thursday that he had spoken to leaders from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, and said the companies plan to have the first round of vaccinations at assisted living and long-term care facilities complete by Feb. 15.
“I’m pleased to see that things are improving in that regard,” Pritzker said in a Thursday news conference at J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero. “The state is doing everything we can to help them along in that process.”
Pritzker said the state helped administer vaccinations at state veterans homes to ease the burden on Walgreens and CVS, and has placed the blame for the state’s lag in vaccinations on a slow delivery process from the federal government.
He said the federal government’s requirement to keep a set number of vaccines in reserve for second doses has also contributed to the lag.
“We wish we had enough vaccine for everybody right now,” Pritzker said. “But the federal government didn’t order enough vaccine in the first place under the prior administration, and the two companies that are producing it can only produce so much in the facilities they have.”
The governor’s remarks come as the state recorded another single-day record for vaccinations, delivering 55,865 doses Wednesday.
Pritzker said he is hopeful the single-day numbers will continue to increase as the federal government authorizes increased production and the state works to build out its vaccination facilities.
In total, nearly 1.8 million vaccines have been delivered to the state so far. The state moved into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan on Monday, meaning an estimated 3.2 million additional residents are eligible to receive a vaccine, including people age 65 and older as well as non-healthcare frontline essential workers.
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: 'Response to this has been crazy'
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said the agency's first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic went well last week, paving the way for an additional three per week in both counties starting Monday.
A total of 310 school employees throughout Piatt County received vaccines on Jan. 22 in an effort held in the Arthur 'Buz' Sievers Center in Monticello, a gymnasium completed last fall.
As for clinics in the next two weeks, it did not take residents long to sign up for the 1,000 doses available for each county.
In Piatt County, “they filled up within two to three hours,” Remmert told the Monticello Rotary Club on Wednesday. “The response to this has been crazy.”
DeWitt County appointments have also filled up. Remmert advised people to monitor the health department Facebook site for future clinics and links to sign up.
Vaccines are for those in Phase 1B, a large one that includes school employees and other essential workers, including employees of grocery stores, first responders, manufacturing staff, corrections workers and inmates.
Remmert added that a third company may be cleared soon for its vaccine, which would add supply. The main difference in the Johnson & Johnson version is that it can be given in one dose, instead of the two required by the current Pfizer and Moderna inoculations.
He said the two-dose process is “especially cumbersome right now,” with the second dose needing to be delivered in a tight window four weeks after the first.
“I really can't emphasize how complicated that can get,” added Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse. "With the first Moderna dose, they can choose when they will get that dose. However, with the second dose, they have to come and get that within a two-day window after 28 days from the first dose.”
In response to questions from Rotary members, Remmert also said:
— That no vaccine is approved yet for people under the age of 16, so is not sure when vaccines will be available for children.
— That the state of Illinois would like to see 80 percent of the population vaccinated, but felt that was “very ambitious.”
— Noted there is a longer-term T-cell reaction known now, meaning there is evidence of long-term immunity after contracting COVID-19 and/or getting the vaccine, but that “we're not clear yet how long.”
— “I believe it is safe,” Remmert said when asked about the safety of the vaccines currently being used. He did not believe the testing to get it approved was rushed, rather that the COVID-19 vaccines jumped to the top of the FDA list in order to get to market quicker.