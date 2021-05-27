Thursday's vaccination updates: Champaign County active cases fall to lowest point in 280 days; Piatt surpasses 6,000 fully vaccinated residents
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 322 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 87,673 — or 41.8 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 361 — to 98,638, or 47.0% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 47.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 53.8 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,267, up by 33 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,228. That's 33.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,039, or 31.96 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,934, up by 35 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,223. That's 31.9 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,711, or 29.32 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,795, up by 69 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,275. That's 39.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,520, or 34.08 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,864, up by 80 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,484. That's 30.7 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,380, or 30.36 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,719, up by 77 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,709. That's 40.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,010, or 36.66 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,341 up by 90 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,776. That's 27.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,565, or 22.87 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 3,220 tests, 1 case
Champaign County's active case count fell Thursday to its lowest point in 280 days.
A number that's trended downward all week dropped to 190, 26 fewer than the day before. That's the fewest active cases in the county since there were 164 on Aug. 21.
Of 3,220 new tests, just one came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,897.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 33 (down 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 27 (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 24 (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 21 (down 2)
- 61820/Champaign: 18 (down 5)
- 61801/Urbana: 15 (down 6)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 8 (down 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 (down 5)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,169 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,283 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,608 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,181 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,801 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,419 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,359 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,456,637 tests
- 20,897 confirmed cases
- 190 active cases
- 20,559 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 264 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,585 close contacts quarantined
- 3,402 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 2.5 percent, after new data from May 24 (477 tests, 12 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.7 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt County: 2.2 percent (-0.3)
- Champaign County: 2.5 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 3.0 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie County: 3.1 percent (+0.2)
- Iroquois County: 4.0 percent (+0.2)
- Ford County: 4.9 percent (+0.5)
- DeWitt County: 5.5 percent (+0.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.8 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 2,028 tests, 0 cases
For the fourth time in six days, the UI campus reported no new cases Wednesday.
Of 2,028 tests, none came back positive, according to data published Thursday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate dropped from 0.06 to 0.04 percent.
For the past seven days, six of 13,733 tests have come back positive — two each involving grad students, faculty/staff and the "other" category.