The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 316 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 88,451 — or 42.1 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 861 more second doses administered, 33.5 percent (70,379 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 51.2 percent, up by 0.2 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 40.7 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,567, up by 26 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,705. That's 29.8 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,862, or 24.49 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,324, up by 34 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,717. That's 29.3 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,607, or 23.65 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,585, up by 45 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,806. That's 36.2 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,779, or 28.49 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,024, up by 41 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,894. That's 28.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,130, or 25.83 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,930, up by 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,052. That's 36.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,878, or 29.75 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 35,494 up by 68 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,353. That's 25.2 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,141, or 21.02 percent of the total population.
The university plans to use verified proof of vaccination to replace regular COVID-19 testing for compliance and building access for the Fall 2021 semester.— University of Illinois (@Illinois_Alma) April 29, 2021
Until this goes into effect, university COVID-19 testing requirements will remain. Learn more ▶️ https://t.co/b9MKyIgNtv pic.twitter.com/pkt8RMxoC5
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Campus to drop COVID-19 testing requirement for those vaccinated
Our Ben Zigterman reports:
The University of Illinois plans to drop its testing requirement for individuals who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The UI plans to implement this policy by the beginning of the fall semester, if not earlier, Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday in a mass email.
People who aren’t vaccinated will have to continue getting tested to be able to access campus buildings.
“This is a science-based recommendation from the Shield team based on what the vaccine research has shown so far,” Jones wrote.
People already vaccinated will be able to upload their results to the UI’s McKinley Health Center, whose staff will verify the records.
In recent weeks at academic Senate meetings, employees have asked about dropping the testing requirement as an incentive to get more people vaccinated.
In his email, Jones wrote that other COVID-19 measures would remain in place this fall, including masks and social distancing.
But he said the policies will change based on the science.
"We will continue to monitor COVID-19 on our campus and be prepared to pivot our approach if necessary," Jones wrote. "In the future, if we believe the science indicates that vaccinated individuals should continue testing, we will shift and mandate testing even for vaccinated individuals."
The UI so far isn’t mandating students to be vaccinated, something that administrators have said would be up to the state health department to decide.
At a meeting earlier this week, President Tim Killeen said the UI has conducted a legal analysis of a vaccine requirement.
“We've done a legal analysis of that. We’re looking at what other universities are doing,” he said. “We believe that incentivizing vaccination uptake is an important aspect of what's needed. We have all of the technical aspects ready to go, should we should we want to go to a sort of passport approach.”