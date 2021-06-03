Thursday's vaccination updates: Ford County surpasses 10,000 doses; Chicago moves up grand reopening date, from July 4 to June 11; Champaign Co. hospitalizations up by 3 for second straight day
Because you've masked up, socially distanced and got vaccinated, we're now moving to Phase 5 on Friday, June 11 in alignment with the state.— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 3, 2021
This means Chicago is scheduled to fully reopen. 🎉#OpenChicago https://t.co/Vsy821fiJK
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 169 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 89,428 — or 42.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 316 — to 100,451, or 47.9% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.8 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,481, up by 59 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,331. That's 33.8 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,150, or 32.66 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,166, up by 13 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,324. That's 32.5 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,842, or 29.99 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,011, up by 88 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,396. That's 40.7 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,615, or 34.79 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,122, up by 48 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,605. That's 31.2 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,517, or 30.85 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,917, up by 60 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,814. That's 41.6 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,103, or 37.22 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,960 up by 64 overnight.
- First doses administered: 21,042. That's 27.4 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,918, or 23.33 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 4, hospitalizations up by 3
Of 4,493 new tests, eight came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,008.
Active cases were down by four, to 153, the lowest they've been since Aug. 20, when there were 140. That happened at the tail end of the first week of the UI's fall semester.
For the second straight day, COVID hospitalizations rose by three, to 15.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61802/Urbana: 23 (up 1)
- 61821/Champaign: 22 (down 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 19 (down 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 14 (up 4)
- 61820/Champaign: 13 (down 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 9 (up 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 (up 1)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,189 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,299 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,627 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,200 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,818 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,431 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,365 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 595 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,472,311 tests
- 21,008 confirmed cases
- 153 active cases
- 20,707 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 187 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,700 close contacts quarantined
- 3,429 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 2.7 to 2.5 percent, after new data from May 31 (384 tests, 3 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: