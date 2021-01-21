DEB PRESSEY: COVID vaccinations available next week for 65 and up in Champaign County
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,345 Thursday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 13,415 — or 6.4 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,177, or 1.04 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of 140 from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 971 total doses have now been administered, up 129 from the day before.
138 residents (0.71 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 750 total doses have now been administered, up 34 from the day before.
78 residents (0.59 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,544 total doses have now been administered, up 50 from the day before.
261 residents (0.95 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,030 total doses have now been administered, up 85 from the day before.
130 residents (0.79 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 1,845 total doses have now been administered, up 28 from the day before.
126 residents (0.16 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
We're ramping up our vaccination administration program as quickly and equitably as possible to ensure anyone who wants a vaccine can get one when it's your turn. That includes people who have already had COVID-19 since reinfection is possible.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 21, 2021
➡️ Learn more from @CDCgov: https://t.co/vf9d6WfiYF
STATE: 572,389 doses administered
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday praised executive action announced by President Joe Biden’s administration in response to the pandemic.
“One year and one day since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the United States, I’m incredibly heartened to see the Biden-Harris administration step up to the herculean task of providing a truly cohesive, prepared, robust national response to COVID-19 that saves lives, protects our healthcare workers, supports small businesses, gets children back into schools, and promises the economic recovery Americans deserve,” Pritzker said in a statement Thursday.
Biden announced plans to sign a number of executive orders aimed at combatting the pandemic in his first days in office, ranging from masking requirements on federal property to invoking the Defense Production Act to coordinate the federal government’s efforts to “produce, supply, and distribute personal protective equipment, vaccines, tests and other supplies for the nation’s COVID-19 response.”
That act allows presidents to compel domestic industries “to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services,” such as vaccine materials or personal protective equipment, “from the U.S. industrial base needed to promote the national defense.”
Biden’s plan would also reportedly steer more funding to local and state governments to aid in vaccination efforts.
The state has received more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with just over 900,000 delivered to providers and 524,050 allocated as part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program to vaccinate long-term care residents.
Of those, 572,389 doses have been administered, 90,752 of which were part of the long-term care effort. Administrators reported 34,649 vaccines administered on Wednesday alone.