Thursday's vaccination updates: No remote learning in 2021-22 for Unit 4 after ISBE action; 40% of Champaign County residents now fully vaccinated
Unit 4 students won’t have the option of returning to distance learning next school year, Superintendent Susan Zola informed staff and families in a letter Thursday.
The news came a day after the Illinois State Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution that calls for all public schools to return to in-person learning in 2021-22.
The district originally planned on assembling what it called a Distance Learning Academy, a separate online program not affiliated with other Unit 4 schools, for those families wanting their students to remain virtual.
With State Superintendent Carmen Ayala set to make the mandate official in the coming weeks, though, those plans have been scrapped.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 95,505 have now received at least one dose
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 1,249 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 84,320 — or 40.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 717 — to 95,505, or 45.5% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 46.0 percent are fully vaccinated and 52.1 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,936, up by 67 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,013. That's 31.8 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,923, or 31.22 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,638, up by 48 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,085. That's 31.2 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,553, or 28.51 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,572, up by 74 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,176. That's 39.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,396, or 33.14 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,455, up by 142 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,292. That's 30.0 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,163, or 29.57 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,321, up by 122 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,530. That's 39.8 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,791, or 35.32 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 37,418 up by 129 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,268. That's 26.4 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,150, or 22.33 percent of the total population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 4,331 tests, 24 cases
Of 4,331 new tests, 24 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,786.
Active cases were up by one, to 273, while hospitalizations dropped by two, to seven.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 46 (down 5)
- 61820/Champaign: 42 (up 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 35 (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 32 (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 30 (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 30 (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 9 (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 (down 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 (up 3)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (down 1)
- 61871/Royal: 3 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (down 2)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,145 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,269 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,592 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,161 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,789 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,405 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,350 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 593 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,437,683 tests
- 20,786 confirmed cases
- 273 active cases
- 20,366 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 7 county residents hospitalized
- 325 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,360 close contacts quarantined
- 3,381 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 2.6 to 2.7 percent, after new data from May 17 (864 tests, 21 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.2 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie County: 1.1 percent (-1.3)
- Champaign County: 2.7 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 3.2 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 3.4 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt County: 3.6 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt County: 4.2 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 4.3 percent (-0.7)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent.
UI CAMPUS: 2,319 tests, 2 cases
On the Wednesday after finals week, the UI campus reported that two of 2,319 tests came back positive.
The seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, from 0.7 to 0.8 percent.
For the past seven days, 18 of 23,237 tests have come back positive — seven involving undergrads, two grad students, seven faculty-staff members and two classified as "other."