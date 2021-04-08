The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 863 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 73,177 — or 34.8 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 833 more second doses administered, 25.3 percent (53,117 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails only nine — Adams (32.6 percent as of Thursday), Sangamon (28.6), Jackson (27.8), Cass (27.0), Piatt (26.8), Washington (26.2), Union (26.1), Schuyler (26.0) and Menard (26.0).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 42.4 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 30.7 percent, up by 0.4 percent.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,714, up by 142 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,694. That's 23.4 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,020, or 19.15 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,204, up by 57 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,953. That's 25.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,251, or 16.69 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,049, up by 79 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,245. That's 32.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,804, or 21.14 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,128, up by 191 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,065. That's 25.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,063, or 18.34 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,380, up by 38 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,980. That's 30.4 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,400, or 26.84 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 30,947 up by 832 overnight.
- First doses administered: 18,242. That's 23.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 12,705, or 16.54 percent of the total population.
DeWITT COUNTY: J&J clinics set for Sunday, Monday
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A joint effort between local health officials and the Illinois National Guard will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Farmer City on Sunday and Clinton on Monday.
The clinics — aimed at DeWitt County residents — will feature the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We were selected by the state for these special clinics because our percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 is below state averages, but especially among our age 65 and older population,” said David Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Clinics will both be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
FARMER CITY
- Sunday, April 11: Blue Ridge High School, 411 N. John St., Farmer City.
- Click here to sign up.
CLINTON
- Monday, April 12: First Christian Church, 100 N. Jackson St., Clinton.
- Click here to sign up.
The Illinois National Guard will send a team of 34 people to help provide the clinics.
“We are excited to be working with the expertise of the Illinois National Guard, who have been providing these around the state over the last month,” Remmert said.
He added the clinics come at a good time — when the eligibility age for vaccinations expands. Up to this point, vaccination clinics have focused on the elderly, health workers and essential workers.