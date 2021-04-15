Listen to this article
The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,152 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.

The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 78,976 — or 37.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.

With 692 more second doses administered, 27.3 percent (57,352 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.

Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails only 10 — Adams (33.7 percent as of Thursday), Sangamon (32.1), Cass (29.9), Jackson (29.3), Washington (28.7), Union (28.7), Menard (28.6), Piatt (28.2), Schuyler (27.8) and Mercer (27.4).

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS

As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.

Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:

— Received first dose: 45.7 percent, up by 0.7 percent.

— Fully vaccinated: 33.2 percent, up by 0.4 percent.

Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).

DeWITT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 7,830, up by 124 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 4,207. That's 26.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
  • Fully vaccinated: 3,623, or 22.98 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 8,956, up by 40 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,205. That's 26.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
  • Fully vaccinated: 3,751, or 19.26 percent of the total population.

FORD COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 7,533, up by 165 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 4,420. That's 33.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
  • Fully vaccinated: 3,113, or 23.47 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 13,017, up by 124 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 7,409. That's 26.8 percent of the total population of 27,604.
  • Fully vaccinated: 5,608, or 20.32 percent of the total population.

PIATT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 10,006, up by 26 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,386. That's 32.8 percent of the total population of 16,396.
  • Fully vaccinated: 4,620, or 28.18 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 33,219 up by 518 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 18,556. That's 24.2 percent of the total population of 76,806.
  • Fully vaccinated: 14,663, or 19.09 percent of the total population.

