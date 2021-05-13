DEB PRESSEY: Local health officials: Businesses can make own decision on masks
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 757 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 80,182 — or 38.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 247 — to 92,249, or 43.9% of Champaign County's population.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,483, up by 175 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,868. That's 30.9 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,615, or 29.27 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,165, up by 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,980. That's 30.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,185, or 26.62 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,198, up by 39 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,980. That's 37.5 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,218, or 31.80 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,961, up by 110 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,090. That's 29.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,871, or 28.51 percent of the total population
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,736, up by 28 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,367. That's 38.8 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,369, or 32.75 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,688 up by 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,866. That's 25.9 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,822, or 21.90 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: 5,434 tests, two cases
Rounded down, the seven-day positivity on the UI campus is ... 0.0%.
Officially, it's 0.03% — the lowest it's been all school year — after Wednesday's 5,434-test, two-case report.
For the past seven days, just 14 of 42,537 tests have come back positive — 13 involving undergrads, one in a category labeled "other."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases fall to 285, hospitalizations to 11
Of 8,618 new tests, 21 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,615.
Active cases were down by 12 (to 285) and hospitalizations fell by one (to 11).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 63 (down 5)
- 61801/Urbana: 44 (up 2)
- 61820/Champaign: 35 (down 6)
- 61822/Champaign: 32 (down 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 27 (down 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 25 (up 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12 (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 (up 1)
- 61871/Royal: 5 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,103 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,242 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,567 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,145 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,767 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,378 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,345 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 589 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 3: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,402,451 tests
- 20,615 confirmed cases
- 286 active cases
- 20,183 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 378 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,091 close contacts quarantined
- 3,352 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell from 3.1 to 2.9 percent Thursday after new data from May 10 (871 tests, 14 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.3 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 2.9 percent (-0.2)
- Ford County: 3.8 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 4.0 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 4.1 percent (+0.3)
- Moultrie County: 4.8 percent (+1.5)
- Vermilion County: 5.3 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt County: 8.2 percent (+0.7)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.