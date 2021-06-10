Listen to this article
Nearby

With a 1.0 percent seven-day positivity rate and hospitalizations at their lowest point of the pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the all-clear Thursday for the state to advance to Phase 5.

Come 12:01 a.m. Friday, all state-set capacity restrictions go away — at restaurants and bars, the IHSA track finals and Wrigley Field, gyms and golf courses.

"A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers and friends — and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement.

"I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large — not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let's do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois."

Download PDF Phase 5 guidelines

Not everything changes Friday, including the recommendation that those who aren't fully vaccinated cover their faces.

And for the time being, masks remain mandatory while traveling on public transportation, in congregate settings, in health care settings as well as in schools, day cares and educational institutions.

"It is important to remember that we are still in a world pandemic and not everyone has the protection of one of the safest and most effective vaccines ever," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "Currently, there is not a vaccine authorized for children younger than 12 years and some adults have chosen not to be vaccinated. For these reasons, it is important for unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks while in public and to socially distance.

"The virus can continue to spread among unvaccinated individuals, which could lead to additional mutations and new, more virulent variants."

VERMILION: 6 cases away from 10,000 for the pandemic

A man in his 30s became the 142nd Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials said Thursday.

"Our sympathies go out to his family and friends," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.

The news came as the county inched closer to recording its 10,000th case for the pandemic.

As of Thursday, its total stands at 9,994 — up by 12 over the two previous days. With 13 residents released from isolation, Vermilion's active case count stands at 56. Seven county residents are hospitalized with COVID.

How the new cases break down by age:

  • Two residents in their 60s
  • Three in their 40s
  • Three in their 30s
  • Three in their 20s
  • One teen

AREA: Piatt's 7-day rate a little less than perfect

A 44-test, two-case day sent Piatt County's area-best seven-day positivity rate from 0.0 to 0.7 percent.

Before Thursday's report, the county had gone seven straight days — and 273 tests — without any new cases.

The state's formula for calculating positivity rates includes a three-day lag, so the period covered is from June 1-7.

Meanwhile, Champaign County's seven-day rate held at 2.0 percent, after new data from June 7 (549 tests, 8 cases) was added to its total.

Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:

  • Piatt County: 0.7 percent (+0.7)
  • Moultrie County: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
  • Vermilion County: 1.7 percent (unchanged)
  • DeWitt County: 1.9 percent (-0.4)
  • Champaign County: 2.0 percent (unchanged)
  • Douglas County: 2.4 percent (+0.5)
  • Iroquois County: 4.1 percent (-0.4)
  • Ford County: 7.9 percent (-1.2)

Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by IDPH, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent.

VACCINATIONS: 54.4% of eligible Champaign County residents have received at least one dose

The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 604 overnight, according to data updated Thursday.

The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 92,748 — or 44.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.

(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).

The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 340 — to 99,761, or 47.5% of Champaign County's population.

Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 50.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.4 percent have received at least one dose.

Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).

DeWITT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 10,921, up by 51 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,461. That's 34.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
  • Fully vaccinated: 5,460, or 34.62 percent of the total population.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 12,599, up by 42 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,449. That's 33.1 percent of the total population of 19,479.
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,150, or 31.57 percent of the total population.

FORD COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 10,198, up by 16 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 5,393. That's 40.7 percent of the total population of 13,264.
  • Fully vaccinated: 4,805, or 36.23 percent of the total population.

IROQUOIS COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 17,516, up by 64 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 8,714. That's 31.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
  • Fully vaccinated: 8,802, or 31.89 percent of the total population.

PIATT COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 13,263 up by 85 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 6,906. That's 42.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,357, or 38.77 percent of the total population.

VERMILION COUNTY

  • Total doses administered: 42,404, up by 160 overnight.
  • First doses administered: 19,815. That's 25.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
  • Fully vaccinated: 22,589, or 29.41 percent of the total population.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 2, hospitalizations hold at 9

Of 2,730 new tests, 10 came back positive Thursday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,073.

Active cases countywide continued to drop — down two more overnight, to 101. That's the lowest they've been since June 30, 2020 — 345 days ago — when there were 99 in Champaign County.

COVID hospitalizations held at nine.

Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:

  • 61821/Champaign: 18 (up 1)
  • 61802/Urbana: 17 (down 4)
  • 61866/Rantoul: 13 (up 2)
  • 61853/Mahomet: 11 (unchanged)
  • 61822/Champaign: 10 (down 3)
  • 61801/Urbana: 10 (up 2)
  • 61820/Champaign: 7 (down 1)
  • 61843/Fisher: 3 (unchanged)
  • 61864/Philo: 3 (unchanged)
  • 61873/St. Joseph: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61874/Savoy: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (unchanged)
  • 61859/Ogden: 1 (down 1)
  • 61880/Tolono: 1 (unchanged)
  • 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
  • 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61862/Penfield: 0 (down 1)
  • 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
  • 61877/Sidney: 0 (down 2)

The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:

  • 2,489,073 tests
  • 21,073 confirmed cases
  • 101 active cases
  • 20,820 recovered cases
  • 152 fatalities
  • 9 county residents hospitalized
  • 101 active close contacts in quarantine
  • 28,765 close contacts quarantined
  • 3,446 close contacts that became positive

Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:

  • 20.01 to 30: 6,200 cases
  • 10.01 to 20: 4,307 cases
  • 30.01 to 40: 2,638 cases
  • 40.01 to 50: 2,210 cases
  • 50.01 to 60: 1,821 cases
  • 10-and-under: 1,441 cases
  • 60.01 to 70: 1,373 cases
  • 70.01 to 80: 599 cases
  • 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
  • 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
  • 100-plus: 9 cases

Here's a breakdown of the county's COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:

  • 80.01 to 90: 47 deaths
  • 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
  • 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
  • 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
  • 50.01 to 60: 9 deaths
  • 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
  • 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
  • 100-and-above: 2 deaths
  • 20.01 to 30: 1 death

Trending Videos