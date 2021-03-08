Drop a question into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here
Champaign-Urbana is doing better in the COVID-19 economy than most Illinois cities, according to a report to the state Legislature by Moody’s Analytics, and should return to early-2020 employment levels by early 2023.
But the long-term look for the state remains less than sunny, hampered by ongoing state government fiscal problems and worrying demographic trends, such as annual population losses that date to 2014.
The review by Moody’s is part of an annual analysis it has given the Legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability for at least eight years. The numbers change every year, but the basic message has remained constant since 2013: Poor state finances — particularly its pension liabilities — are a drag on the entire Illinois economy.
The near-term outlook for the state — and particularly for Bloomington-Normal and Champaign-Urbana — is relatively cheery.
“The economy should quickly kick into an extended period of strong growth as people shed their fear of getting sick and get back to doing what they did before the pandemic,” Moody’s said. “By the end of the year Illinois’ unemployment rate will clock in just under 6 percent, higher than in other Midwestern states but in line with the U.S.”
The Illinois unemployment rate was 7.6 percent in December, the most recent figure available.
Bloomington-Normal’s economic recovery is in for a boost from electric-vehicle production at the Rivian Automotive plant, formerly the home of Mitsubishi Motor Corp., in Normal.
“Demand for new workers at its facility will bolster the economy in 2021,” Moody’s said. “The first phase of a more than 1,000-worker staffing plan will begin in early 2021 as the plant prepares for summer production.
“In addition to Rivian’s own line of trucks and SUVs, Amazon recently debuted a prototype of a Rivian-built electric delivery van, to be produced at the Normal plant. This partnership will be extremely lucrative for Rivian, and the local economy, as it competes for a greater share in the electric-vehicle space.”
Further, Moody’s said,
the expected move back to more automobile miles traveled and increased vehicle registrations should be
good for Bloomington-based State Farm.
In Champaign-Urbana, Moody’s predicts stronger employment levels than the rest of the state and on par with the national average.
“Private-service providers will power job growth in Urbana-Champaign over the next few quarters,” the report said. “The pandemic-related hit to health care employment was minor, and continued strength bodes well for income and consumption since health care is the metro area’s largest source of good-paying jobs.
“Office-using industries and consumer services have more ground to make up, but both will return to pre-crisis employment sooner than in other metro areas,” the report said. “Turning to goods-producing industries, the strong rebound in construction will offset some of the weakness in manufacturing. Construction will generate strong job gains in the near term as the (University of Illinois) works through capital allocation and developers respond to healthy housing demand.”
Construction in Champaign-Urbana was down a bit last year but still robust. Champaign reported $224 million in building permits issued last year, down from a record $258 million in 2019. Permits were issued for 62 single- and two-unit homes, down from
71 a year earlier.
In Urbana, there was $88 mil-
lion in commercial construction, up from $47 million a year earlier. The number of residential permits was the same both years — 22 — but the value dropped from $5.5 million to $4.7 million.
The optimistic scenario for Champaign-Urbana, Moody’s warns, depends on control of the coronavirus here and on the UI campus.
The longer-term outlook for the state is a mixed bag, although it is generally good for Champaign-Urbana.
Low business costs and a major research university in its backyard makes C-U
“fertile ground for growth in high tech, and professional, scientific and technical services in particular. Tech will outperform overall job growth and at least keep pace with that in other Midwestern college towns,” Moody’s said.
Transportation services, higher education, health care and agriculture are all long-term positive factors for Illinois and Champaign-Urbana.
And here’s a big surprise: “Business costs in the state are lower than they are nationally and have trended downward for the past few decades,” Moody’s said. “Overall costs are lower than those in Michigan and Wisconsin but higher than those in Indiana, Iowa and Ohio. By and large, business costs are favorable and lower than those in states that have similarly large metropolitan areas with unique features that appeal to businesses, such as California and New York.”
While the state’s business tax burden ranks 36th in the U.S., labor costs are in the middle (28th) and energy costs are a big advantage (13th) for an overall ranking of 26th, according to Moody’s.
“The state’s outlook is tarnished primarily by its budget woes and weak population trends, not its high costs relative to nearby states,” the report concluded. “Firms in Illinois tend to pay more in taxes compared with those in neighboring states and labor is on the expensive side, but overall, business costs are below the national average. Illinois is gradually increasing its minimum wage but dozens of other states and local governments raised their wage floors in 2020 as well.”
Tom Kacich’s column appears Sundays in The News-Gazette. He can be reached at kacich@news-gazette.com.